Share
News

LGBT Twitter Users Embrace 'Pride Demon' After Conservative Activist Shares Photo Online

 By Jack Davis  June 1, 2023 at 4:57pm
Share

What began last week as a conservative protest against the LGBT movement has now become a coveted symbol that can be bought just in time for “pride” month.

Conservative activist Lauren Witzke of Delaware got the ball rolling last week by tweeting an image in which “pride month” morphs into the rainbow-colored word “demon.”

She also posted an in-your-face denunciation of “pride month.”

Trending:
Major Clothing Brand to Donate $250K to Org That Wants to Transition Kids Without Parent's Permission

“Demons can seethe. Christians are DONE taking crap from the LGBTQ Mafia. We’re cancelling Pride Month, pouring out your Bud Light, shutting down your Targets, and we’re taking back the rainbow. We will also stand up for our right to criticize your depravity in court. No more cowarding, no more pandering,” she wrote.

But just as Hillary Clinton’s slur that former President Donald Trump’s followers were a collection of “deplorables,” the “demon” touch struck a chord among many who adapted it on Twitter.


And in the long tradition of turning a profit when politics comes to a boil, the artist Veya, who had created and posted the image in 2022, made the image into a graphic just perfect for T-shirts sold online.

Related:
Elon Musk Steps In After Conservatives Sound the Alarm on Big Twitter Problem: 'That Was a Mistake'

“Reclamation is important! They want to call us demons? Then we will embrace that,” Veya posted on the store’s website.

However, not everyone who uses the word thinks it is a joke.

Are you surprised the movement has embraced the demon nickname?

“We have people that live among us today on planet Earth that are happy to display themselves as if they were mutants from another planet,” Republican Florida state Rep. Webster Barnaby said in April during the debate over a bill that would require conformity with biology to decide who uses which bathroom, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

“This is the planet Earth where God created men male and women female. I’m a proud Christian conservative Republican. I’m not on the fence, not on the fence,” he said.

Barnaby called the transgender individuals opposing the bill “demons and imps who come and parade before us and pretend that you are part of this world. So, I’m saying my righteous indignation is stirred. I am sick and tired of this. I’m not going to put up with it. You can test me and try to take me on. But I promise you I’ll win every time.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




LGBT Twitter Users Embrace 'Pride Demon' After Conservative Activist Shares Photo Online
65-Year-Old Man Arrested After Turning the Tables and Killing Suspected Armed Attacker
US Embassies Waste No Time in Rolling Out 'Pride' Month Displays for the World to See
'The Chosen' Actors Raise Eyebrows with Responses to LGBT Flag Controversy: 'This Is Not Going to Go Well for You'
Never-Before-Seen Epstein Emails and Calendars Just Released - Big Names Will Be Doing Damage Control
See more...

Conversation