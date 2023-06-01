LGBT Twitter Users Embrace 'Pride Demon' After Conservative Activist Shares Photo Online

What began last week as a conservative protest against the LGBT movement has now become a coveted symbol that can be bought just in time for “pride” month.

Conservative activist Lauren Witzke of Delaware got the ball rolling last week by tweeting an image in which “pride month” morphs into the rainbow-colored word “demon.”

She also posted an in-your-face denunciation of “pride month.”

Demons can seethe. Christians are DONE taking crap from the LGBTQ Mafia. We’re cancelling Pride Month, pouring out your Bud Light, shutting down your Targets, and we’re taking back the rainbow. We will also stand up for our right to criticize your depravity in court. No more… — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) May 29, 2023

“Demons can seethe. Christians are DONE taking crap from the LGBTQ Mafia. We’re cancelling Pride Month, pouring out your Bud Light, shutting down your Targets, and we’re taking back the rainbow. We will also stand up for our right to criticize your depravity in court. No more cowarding, no more pandering,” she wrote.

But just as Hillary Clinton’s slur that former President Donald Trump’s followers were a collection of “deplorables,” the “demon” touch struck a chord among many who adapted it on Twitter.

Happy Pride Month fellow demons pic.twitter.com/4SFNJiIH1j — Brian O’Toole (@B_P_OT) June 1, 2023

Beware of the Pride Demon 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/mKHVS3e2vY — Commissions closed for now 🦖🦈🔥🔥 (@anettrubydex) June 1, 2023



And in the long tradition of turning a profit when politics comes to a boil, the artist Veya, who had created and posted the image in 2022, made the image into a graphic just perfect for T-shirts sold online.

“This is ours now.”

Always has been. pic.twitter.com/HPttPX0Mkn — 🏳️‍🌈 Art by Veya 😈 (@artbyveya) May 29, 2023

Happy pride month. Love,

Your favorite demon protagonist pic.twitter.com/GopaL37RRo — Lu 璐 – TGCF REVISION SPOILERS (@lu2quared) June 1, 2023

“Reclamation is important! They want to call us demons? Then we will embrace that,” Veya posted on the store’s website.

However, not everyone who uses the word thinks it is a joke.

“We have people that live among us today on planet Earth that are happy to display themselves as if they were mutants from another planet,” Republican Florida state Rep. Webster Barnaby said in April during the debate over a bill that would require conformity with biology to decide who uses which bathroom, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

“This is the planet Earth where God created men male and women female. I’m a proud Christian conservative Republican. I’m not on the fence, not on the fence,” he said.

Barnaby called the transgender individuals opposing the bill “demons and imps who come and parade before us and pretend that you are part of this world. So, I’m saying my righteous indignation is stirred. I am sick and tired of this. I’m not going to put up with it. You can test me and try to take me on. But I promise you I’ll win every time.”

