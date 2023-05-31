Many Americans have just started noticing the aggressive left-wing campaign to engineer a “genderless” society, but in reality, this insidious crusade has been happening for years.

Five years before Target began shilling transgender merchandise for kids, pop superstar Celine Dion peddled a “gender-neutral” children’s clothing line in partnership with an Israeli children’s apparel brand called Nununu.

The 2018 collaboration, called Celinununu, loftily claimed it “liberates children from the traditional roles of boy/girl” by offering “gender-neutral clothing for little humans with freedom of mind.”

In the bizarre ad for the clothing brand, Dion — who was raised Catholic but has seemingly embraced a different faith — was seen sneaking into a hospital maternity ward where newborns were identified by gender with either a pink onesie for girls or a blue one for boys.

Dion blew glitter on the babies while declaring to viewers that your children don’t belong to you.

“Our children. They are not really our children, as we are all links in a never-ending chain that is life,” the singer said.

After she blew fairy dust on the infants, their outfits changed into black-and-white goth attire.

One of the babies was clad in a black onesie bearing the slogan, “NEW ORDER.”

The ad ended with security guards rushing in to apprehend Dion, who played the don’t-you-know-who-I-am card.







Shortly after the clothing line launched, Monsignor John Esseff, a Catholic priest and exorcist, slammed the rabid push for gender neutrality as “demonic.”

“I’m convinced that the way this gender thing has spread is demonic,” Esseff told the National Catholic Register in November 2018. “I don’t even know how many genders there’s supposed to be now, but there are only two that God made.”

He was especially alarmed that children were being targeted with this disturbing ideology.

“The devil is going after children by confusing gender,” he said. “When a child is born, what is the first things we say about that child? It’s a boy or it’s a girl. That is the most natural thing in the world to say. But to say that there is no difference is satanic.”

Fox News host Laura Ingraham and her guest, bestselling author Raymond Arroyo, echoed similar sentiments during a 2018 broadcast.

“Unless you’re a member of the Addams Family or a satanic cult, why would you dress your infant in this?” Arroyo said. “It’s bizarre.”

Ingraham said the disturbing children’s apparel resembled outfits worn by antifa anarchists.

“This group, this Nununu, they have demonic designs with horned hoodies,” Arroyo said. “It’s really sick.”

Ingraham remarked: “But they’ve admitted what their goals are. They want a new order. They want to affect the culture.”







Indeed, Nununu’s founders, Iris Adler and Tali Milchberg, made it clear they were trying to usher in a new world order through political messages embedded in their designs.

Is LGBT ideology dangerous for children? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Fashion has power to shape people’s mind,” Adler told CNN in 2018. “We’re trying to shape the future of all human beings.”

Milchberg underscored: “We bring a new order as a concept into the world.”

So there you have it. With or without your consent, the zealous left-wing campaign to transform society into a gender-dysphoric army of compliant drones has been years in the making.

Are you awake yet?

