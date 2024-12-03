This is what life looks like in a liberal paradise.

You get attacked on the subway. You manage to subdue the attacker. Bystanders come and help … the alleged attacker.

That, at least, is the account being given by Alexander Rakitin, a 42-year-old finance employee who was riding the New York City subway to his job last week when he said he was violently attacked by a 34-year-old Timothy Barbee, the New York Post reported.

“As the train took off, the car jolted, causing Rakitin’s knee to jostle Barbee’s — which set the alleged assailant off,” according to the Post.

“Apparently my knee touched his knee. That triggered him,” Rakitin said.

Video footage taken by another passenger on the N train apparently showed Barbee yelling, “It’s f***ing done. Stop staring at me,” “make me chill,” and “shut the f*** up!”

After a lull, Barbee said, “I ain’t got time to go to jail today.”

Except apparently, he did, because he then smacked Rakitin across the face, knocking his glasses clear off of the screen.

It’s then that the video ended, but Rakitin was able to subdue Barbee, he said.

The thing is, the crowd came to help … Barbee.

“I was able to wrestle him to the ground after that and just kind of hold him,” Rakitin said.

“And the craziest part was that — and this is literally upsetting, like I’m actually emotional about it — people on the train were trying to help him. Like, that was the most insane thing.”

Apparently, it was because Barbee began playing the victim card.

“It was also remarkable. He went from acting like such a thug. And then he turned into a little b**** right away,” Rakitin added.

“He’s like, ‘I can’t breathe. Please, let me go. Please, let me go. I can’t breathe. Somebody give me some water. I can’t breathe.’ And people started giving him water. That was so insane.”

WARNING: The following video contains footage that some viewers will find disturbing.

NYC Man fights back after being attacked on the N train pic.twitter.com/57VUNhfofu — The Daily Sneed™ (@Tr00peRR) November 27, 2024

It’s worth noting, of course, that this comes as the trial of Daniel Penny — the former Marine who subdued a mentally ill man on a subway train in 2023 after he threatened passengers, leading to his death — is set to go to a jury.

It’s also worth noting that case caught the eye of activists not because of the facts — those didn’t matter — but, in part, because Penny was white and the man he subdued was not.

The same appears to be true here. Perhaps no one looking on — despite what they had apparently just witnessed — wanted to be on The Wrong Side of History™.

This also comes as New York City Mayor Eric Adams touts lower crime rates on the subway.

“As you know, 10 straight months we have witnessed a decrease in crime. And even last month, on our subway system, we witnessed over 20 percent decrease in crime in our subway system,” he said earlier this year, WABC-TV reported.

Rakitin said that’s a bunch of hooey.

“Everybody that gets on the subway in the morning knows they’re going down into a dangerous place,” he said. “That’s just the reality we live in.”

At least in this case, justice is in the process of being done; Barbee stands charged with assault while Rakitin, who wasn’t seriously hurt, was uncharged.

However, this is liberal paradise, if reports and video are accurate: The assaulted is the assaultee; the alleged violator is treated like a victim. No wonder people are fleeing blue cities and states.

