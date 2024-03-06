National Guard Troops Deployed to NYC Subway Amid Spate of 'Heinous' Violence

New York seems to love making problems for itself.

After previously seeing considerable budget cuts made to the NYPD, New York City is now having Nation Guard troops sent into the subways to help combat rising violence occurring within it, according to The New York Times.

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday the state is deploying 750 members of the Guard in total, alongside 250 state and M.T.A. police officers.

The extra personnel will work to inspect bags and maintain the peace after rising incidents of violence happening in the city’s transit system.

“No one heading to their job or to visit family or go to a doctor appointment should worry that the person sitting next to them possesses a deadly weapon,” Hochul said Wednesday, according to New York Daily News.

“They shouldn’t worry about whether someone’s going to brandish a knife or a gun.”

According to GMToday, the city has seen a considerable 16 percent increase in assaults at subway and train stations.

Cameras are also going to be installed in conductor cabs and on platforms, something that the Transport Workers Union has vehemently pushed against.

Democratic Mayor Eric Adams also previously said that NYPD would be taking extra measures in the subway, joining in the bag screening.

City Hall shared that there would be 94 bag screening teams deployed to 136 stations each week but opted not to indicate which stations would be seeing the police presence.

The Big Apple has already been in a constant mode of crisis as migrants continue to overwhelm the city infrastructure and push it to its breakpoint.

While neither the mayor nor the governor ever alluded to the migrants affecting crime rates, it’s very likely the mass of illegals is contributing.

Countless news outlets have reported on “wave[s] of migrant crime” occurring within New York City, commonly seeing petty crimes quickly escalate into violent situations.

The increased police presence likely will help with the rising crime waves, but it still fails to solve the overall problem for New York City.

There’s also an immense irony that the party that fought so long to defund the police is now having to deploy large numbers of police forces to their cities to help fight the crime their own failed policies gave rise to.

Of course, liberal ideals are really only for others to follow.

Ultimately, the deployment from Hochul comes from an array of abysmal liberal policies, harming prosperity and forcing the city into a corner.

Hopefully, next time residents go to cast their vote, they’ll remember what Democrats and their policies have done to them.

