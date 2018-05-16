Liberal Writers to Democrats: Give Up On White Republicans

Democrats should stop trying to win over white Republican voters, according to several prominent liberal writers.

That was the point of a column Washington Post writer Paul Waldman wrote on Tuesday, which liberal journalists approvingly circulated on social media, adding their agreement.

Waldman, who previously worked for left-wing group Media Matters, blamed Fox News and conservative media for the fact blue-collar Trump voters don’t vote Democrat.

“In the endless search for the magic key that Democrats can use to unlock the hearts of white people who vote Republican, the hot new candidate is ‘respect,’” Waldman snarked. “If only they cast off their snooty liberal elitism and show respect to people who voted for Donald Trump, Democrats can win them over and take back Congress and the White House.”

The problem isn’t Democrats, according to Waldman — it’s that Trump voters are too uninformed to vote for Democrats.

“The right has a gigantic media apparatus that is devoted to convincing people that liberals disrespect them, plus a political party whose leaders all understand that that idea is key to their political project and so join in the chorus at every opportunity,” he argued.

Waldman advised Democrats to keep in mind “that white Republicans are not going to vote for you anyway, and their votes are no more valuable or virtuous than the votes of any other American.”

A key component of Waldman’s column was Democrats are already sufficiently respectful of white working class Republicans.

Do you think Democrats have any chance of winning back rural and suburban Republicans? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Just last month, he dismissed Trump voters as “dumb.”

The Republican base “seems too dumb to realize that even with Donald Trump rampaging through the White House, ‘the establishment’ is doing just fine, if you define it as the economic elite that so skillfully works the system in Washington no matter how dysfunctional things get,” he argued in an April 18 column. “In fact, the establishment has never had it better.”

Waldman’s latest column dismissing Trump voters was a hit among liberal writers and pundits on social media.

His colleague on The Post’s opinion side, Greg Sargent, described Waldman’s column as a “takedown of the idea that Democrats don’t do enough to win the ‘respect’ of Trump voters.”

Others offered similarly enthusiastic praise for Waldman’s column.

RELATED: Mainstream Media Desperately Attacks Israel for New Jerusalem Embassy

This is brilliant – and true!

Why Democrats can’t win the ‘respect’ of Trump voters (and shouldn’t bother trying) https://t.co/fudJn8rqS2 — Thom Hartmann (@Thom_Hartmann) May 15, 2018

This is a tremendous piece by @paulwaldman1. One of the best op-eds of the year.https://t.co/f2HhnddZPm — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) May 15, 2018

Vox writer David Roberts praised the column’s dismissiveness of white Trump voters. Those voters won’t support Democrats because they are simply too uninformed, Roberts argued in a 20-tweet-long thread.

“Democrats have virtually no control whatsoever over what rural & suburban whites (R&SW) hear. None,” Roberts claimed. “It doesn’t *matter* what they say, what attitude they take, the tone they use, the message they craft. They have no way of reaching those R&SW directly.” Instead, Roberts said, Democrats should focus on “power and policy.”

“Only power & policy matter.” he concluded.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.