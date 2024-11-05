Share
Drea de Matteo, third from left, poses with other member of "The Sopranos" cast in New York City on March 28, 2007.
Drea de Matteo, third from left, poses with other members of "The Sopranos" cast in New York City on March 28, 2007. (Peter Kramer / Getty Images)

'Lifelong Liberal' Hollywood Star Flips for 'Daddy' Trump, Shreds Deep State, Neocons, and Corporate Swamp

 By Michael Schwarz  November 5, 2024 at 9:17am
Former President Donald Trump has built a “Unity” MAGA coalition that should give hope to Americans who fear irreconcilable divisions.

Happily, freedom-loving Republicans and many former Democrats have forged an alliance against America’s corrupt, warmongering, authoritarian, Washington, D.C.-based establishment. That alliance includes self-described conservatives and liberals alike.

For instance, Thursday on the social media platform X, Emmy-winning actress Drea de Matteo, best known for her role as Adriana La Cerva on HBO’s mega-hit series “The Sopranos,” declared that as a “lifelong liberal” she had thrown her support behind “Daddy” Trump.

The actress posted a video of herself responding to insulting comments made by billionaire liberal Mark Cuban.

An erstwhile surrogate of Vice President Kamala Harris, Cuban appeared last week on ABC’s “The View,” where he proceeded to denigrate Trump-supporting women as weak and dumb.

Thus, de Matteo answered Cuban and explained how she had arrived at her decision to support Trump.

First, she noted that in Hollywood it takes courage to challenge the “war machine.”

“Everyone else is pandering, on the left, in my little Hollywood world; everybody over there is following that great sheep narrative for the great leap forward,” she said, cleverly working into her comment a reference to Chinese Communist dictator Mao Zedong’s catastrophic Great Leap Forward of the late 1950s and early 1960s, when totalitarian Marxist policies triggered a famine that killed tens of millions of people.

Are you encouraged by the celebrities slowly coming out for Trump and against leftism?

“And if you don’t know what I’m talking about,” she added, “all of my left-behind liberal friends — I’m still a lifelong liberal — go research it. Understand what’s happening on the left.”

Next, de Matteo took direct aim at Cuban’s comment.

“If you want to attack our intelligence and say that we aren’t smart enough because we follow Donald Trump, maybe you need to recognize that some of us did our research, and that’s why we left the left, why we’re not sitting. All these hippies are moving over and supporting Trump,” she said.

Then came the impressive actress’ best lines of all.

“How nihilistic has society become,” she said, “that you will listen to the people on the left trying to lead you into complete war and destruction and darkness? And you want to attack our intellect because we’re supporting the sunshine and freedom and love? Shame on you.”

Obama's Ex-Campaign Manager: Friends 'Call Me Panicking' About State of the Race

Finally, de Matteo characterized her vote for Trump as a vote for peace and her children’s future.

“I support Donald Trump like my life depends on it, and my kids’ lives,” she said. “Big Daddy T, 2024.”

WARNING: The following video contains language that may offend some readers. 

De Matteo’s enthusiastic support for Trump does not come as fresh news.

In fact, the actress began as a supporter of former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

But when Kennedy forged an alliance with Trump in August, de Matteo did likewise.

The actress explained as much to Pete Hegseth of Fox News in early September.

“I’m happy that there’s unity right now. I think that what’s happening on the left, if anybody can really examine, that unity is a four-letter word right now, and so is freedom,” she said.

Indeed, the Trump campaign has maintained its “Unity” theme since late August.

For instance, the following video featuring Kennedy and other Trump-supporting former Democrats Tulsi Gabbard, Nicole Shanahan and Elon Musk might rank among the great campaign ads of all time.

In sum, de Matteo’s comments remind us that Trump has built an astonishing anti-establishment coalition.

If a self-described “lifelong liberal” Hollywood actress can recognize the threat that the warmongering, authoritarian, D.C.-based deep state and its sheep-like leftist allies pose to peace and freedom, then we have substantial hope for a great election victory and a bright future.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
'Lifelong Liberal' Hollywood Star Flips for 'Daddy' Trump, Shreds Deep State, Neocons, and Corporate Swamp
