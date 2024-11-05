'Lifelong Liberal' Hollywood Star Flips for 'Daddy' Trump, Shreds Deep State, Neocons, and Corporate Swamp

Former President Donald Trump has built a “Unity” MAGA coalition that should give hope to Americans who fear irreconcilable divisions.

Happily, freedom-loving Republicans and many former Democrats have forged an alliance against America’s corrupt, warmongering, authoritarian, Washington, D.C.-based establishment. That alliance includes self-described conservatives and liberals alike.

For instance, Thursday on the social media platform X, Emmy-winning actress Drea de Matteo, best known for her role as Adriana La Cerva on HBO’s mega-hit series “The Sopranos,” declared that as a “lifelong liberal” she had thrown her support behind “Daddy” Trump.

The actress posted a video of herself responding to insulting comments made by billionaire liberal Mark Cuban.

An erstwhile surrogate of Vice President Kamala Harris, Cuban appeared last week on ABC’s “The View,” where he proceeded to denigrate Trump-supporting women as weak and dumb.

Thus, de Matteo answered Cuban and explained how she had arrived at her decision to support Trump.

First, she noted that in Hollywood it takes courage to challenge the “war machine.”

“Everyone else is pandering, on the left, in my little Hollywood world; everybody over there is following that great sheep narrative for the great leap forward,” she said, cleverly working into her comment a reference to Chinese Communist dictator Mao Zedong’s catastrophic Great Leap Forward of the late 1950s and early 1960s, when totalitarian Marxist policies triggered a famine that killed tens of millions of people.

“And if you don’t know what I’m talking about,” she added, “all of my left-behind liberal friends — I’m still a lifelong liberal — go research it. Understand what’s happening on the left.”

Next, de Matteo took direct aim at Cuban’s comment.

“If you want to attack our intelligence and say that we aren’t smart enough because we follow Donald Trump, maybe you need to recognize that some of us did our research, and that’s why we left the left, why we’re not sitting. All these hippies are moving over and supporting Trump,” she said.

Then came the impressive actress’ best lines of all.

“How nihilistic has society become,” she said, “that you will listen to the people on the left trying to lead you into complete war and destruction and darkness? And you want to attack our intellect because we’re supporting the sunshine and freedom and love? Shame on you.”

Finally, de Matteo characterized her vote for Trump as a vote for peace and her children’s future.

“I support Donald Trump like my life depends on it, and my kids’ lives,” she said. “Big Daddy T, 2024.”

WARNING: The following video contains language that may offend some readers.

Hmm messing w the wrong breed of women..

The ones that have ACTUALLY labored over the truth n facts n common fckn sense while the left behind Libz still think they’re endorsing freedom in the their Hollyweird created Truman Show of lies, deception n complacency. #MOMSFORMAGA… https://t.co/paNidsf4fX pic.twitter.com/iykkWoq46p — Drea de Matteo (@dreadematteo) October 31, 2024

De Matteo’s enthusiastic support for Trump does not come as fresh news.

In fact, the actress began as a supporter of former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

But when Kennedy forged an alliance with Trump in August, de Matteo did likewise.

The actress explained as much to Pete Hegseth of Fox News in early September.

“I’m happy that there’s unity right now. I think that what’s happening on the left, if anybody can really examine, that unity is a four-letter word right now, and so is freedom,” she said.

🚨SOPRANOS STAR DREA DE MATTEO JUST ENDORSED RIGHTFUL PRESIDENT TRUMP DUE TO RFK JR! “Trump isn’t a lifelong politician and neither is Kennedy. I think that’s the change we need.” We know the FAKE NEWS won’t report this. Share to make this go viral!🔥 pic.twitter.com/XkicPN5gHI — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) September 3, 2024

Indeed, the Trump campaign has maintained its “Unity” theme since late August.

For instance, the following video featuring Kennedy and other Trump-supporting former Democrats Tulsi Gabbard, Nicole Shanahan and Elon Musk might rank among the great campaign ads of all time.

NEW: Closing Trump ad released featuring Tulsi Gabbard, RFK Jr., Nicole Shanahan, JD Vance, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Elon Musk. Chills. Worth every second of your time. Gabbard: This election really isn’t about the left versus the right. It’s about we, the people, choosing our… pic.twitter.com/KGpi2n4pjq — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 4, 2024

In sum, de Matteo’s comments remind us that Trump has built an astonishing anti-establishment coalition.

If a self-described “lifelong liberal” Hollywood actress can recognize the threat that the warmongering, authoritarian, D.C.-based deep state and its sheep-like leftist allies pose to peace and freedom, then we have substantial hope for a great election victory and a bright future.

