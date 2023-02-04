Watch: Bill Maher Hilariously Roasts Woke Mob, Compares Them to Mao's Red Guard

HBO host Bill Maher on Friday compared “woke” mobs on Twitter to the Red Guard of the 1966 Cultural Revolution in China.

“I asked ChatGPT, ‘Are there any similarities between today’s woke revolution and Chairman Mao’s cultural revolution of the 1960s?’” Maher said on his show. “And it wrote back, ‘How long do you have?’”

“We do have our own Red Guard here, but they do their rampaging on Twitter,” Maher added while discussing the departure of Winston Marshall from the rock band Mumford & Sons over a Marshall tweet that praised a book by independent journalist Andy Ngo and the investigation and punishment of law professor Jason Kilborn for alluding to two racial slurs in a question on an exam.

Maher also compared forced re-education in Mao’s China to “freshman orientation” at American universities.

The Cultural Revolution began in May 1966 and prompted the closure of schools while trying to end so-called “evil habits” and to destroy “monsters and demons.” As many as 2 million people died during the revolution.

“The problem with communism and with some very recent ideologies here at home is that they think you can change reality by screaming at it,” Maher said. “That you can bend human nature by holding your breath.”

Maher also called out those who opposed efforts to restrict biological males from competing in women’s sports.

“I’ve spent three decades on TV mocking Republicans who said climate change was just a theory,” Maher said. “And now I got to deal with people who say, ‘You know what else is just a theory? Biology.’”

