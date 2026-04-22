Family of 'Suicided' Reporter Who Exposed Clinton in 2016 Comes Forward with Disturbing Inside Info

Strange details have come to light regarding the death of an Alabama news anchor from his family members.

In 2016, 45-year-old Christopher Sign broke a story about former President Bill Clinton meeting on a tarmac in Phoenix, Arizona, with then-Obama administration Attorney General Loretta Lynch at a time when Clinton’s wife, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, was under intense scrutiny for her use of a private email server while leading the State Department.

When the conversation was made public, Lynch said she would take the advice of prosecutors and the FBI concerning charging Clinton.

Although the president and the attorney general insisted the tarmac meeting was just a normal meeting, it appeared Sign had stumbled upon the former president trying to use his political clout to help his wife avoid justice.

The anchor said the backlash was immediate with death threats coming his way. Sign published his work in 2020, “Secret on the Tarmac,” while insisting he was not suicidal. Oddly enough, he was found hanged in his Hoover, Alabama, home on June 12, 2021, by his wife and oldest son.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office deemed it a suicide, as Sign had taken his life with a dog leash and his feet were touching the floor. The reporter was by no means a small man, at 6’1 and 215 pounds, playing lineman during his time at the University of Alabama.

Bill Naugher, who helped publish Sign’s book, was suspicious.

“None of it makes any sense,” he said. “It’s very fishy. I don’t know what to think but I know nothing in this story adds up.”

The Daily Mail reached out to both the Hoover police chief and the captain, who refused to comment, but those close to Sign give a clearer image of his temperament and the events surrounding his death.

A former teammate from Alabama, Josh Swords, described Sign as a good father and husband without a history of depression or other issues. “This was a 45-year-old guy at the top of his game with a beautiful stay-at-home wife and three rising superstar sons,” he said.

“He loves his job, he came home on a Friday night after a great week at work — and decides to kill himself at home where his boys are? No way, no how.”

Sign’s widow, Laura, oddly had his body cremated two days after his death despite his book explicitly saying he was not suicidal. She didn’t allow time for any other conclusion to be reached.

Since her husband’s death, Laura Sign got engaged to a man she started seeing within a year of the incident. She had received $2 million through a life insurance policy and had their home paid off through a mortgage policy. She has reportedly cut off his family from her life and that of their three sons.

Sign’s mother, Susan Sign, was shocked when she learned her son had been cremated too soon for her to see him one last time. When Susan arrived at the Hoover home, having driven from Texas that day, she found unrecognizable people and Laura barely communicative.

His brother, Bobby, had a similar experience. “She treated my mom like s**t and all the Sign family had to find hotels when we came for Chris’ funeral while Laura’s family stayed at their house.”

He would state, “So many things happened [I think] somebody did this to him. Somebody turned off the cameras in his house,” expressing doubt about his brother’s death.

“Somebody took the body from his house and went to a bad part of town, to a morgue and had his body cremated. Somebody did this in the house with the kids there,” he added after the cremation had been done suspiciously outside of Hoover.

Sign’s sister, Stephanie, had a phone call with a rambling Laura in 2023, telling her “this was a terrible, terrible mistake,” but never clarifying what she meant before hanging up.

“I kept saying to her, ‘What was the mistake? Tell me what it was.’ I kept her on the phone for as long as I could and then she just abruptly hung up.”

Sources close to Laura, her fiancé Matt Fagan, and her sons reveal the family believes the Clintons were involved.

Nothing about Sign’s death adds up. Is this another instance of someone who “suicided” themself after trying to expose the Clintons?

Legacy Firearms Co. released a list in 2022 of those individuals with ties to the couple who are now deceased. The number is 46, but that shouldn’t be taken as exhaustive.

Sign was not suicidal, yet joined them after daring to pursue the truth.

If anyone else had 46 people around them die in mysterious circumstances, there’d be an investigation.

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