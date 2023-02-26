'It's Like a Cover-Up' - Lindell Promises to Drag McCarthy to SCOTUS Over Handling of Jan. 6 Footage

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell is vowing to wage a fight over the decision by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s exclusive deal to give footage from the Capitol incursion to Tucker Carlson at Fox News.

Lindell made his comments during an appearance on the “War Room” podcast hosted by Steve Bannon. Parts of the interview were posted on Twitter.

“Well, we’re not going to sit back and let that happen,” Lindell said.

After asked why he was making this battle a priority, Lindell said it was a matter of both access and principle.

“Well, because number one, Fox is going to sift through it and only put out what they want. I’m tired of breaking our constitutional rights. We have to stand up at everything,” Lindell said.

“I don’t know why the media’s not going after him,” he said, noting that his Lindell TV should have the chance to get and air the footage. He said that “we’re injured by not having access,” which amounts to “discrimination by the speaker.”

Fearing a coverup, Mike Lindell will sue Kevin McCarthy so LindellTV can have access to the January 6th Capitol footage just like Tucker Carlson. Lindell: “We’re going to run this all the way to the Supreme Court.” pic.twitter.com/riFLFdUj1S — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 23, 2023

“It’s like a cover-up, why does just Fox get this? So they can cover this up even more? It’s disgusting. All of us, including ‘War Room,’ we all need to see what’s on those tapes, and we need to see all of them. We need to go through them, we’re the press, too,” he said.

“There’s a lot of cover-up going on, where the two even tie together out there. The lawyers, we were going to go after Fox to get it, and the lawyers — yesterday, we had a big meeting, and they said, ‘no, we’re going to go right after the speaker, right after Congress,’” Lindell said.

“We’re gonna run this all the way to the Supreme Court. I’m tired of the violation of our constitutional rights, Steven,” Lindell said.

McCarthy’s action has spurred anger in other quarters.

“This disclosure poses grave security risks to members of Congress and everyone who works on Capitol Hill,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote in a letter to fellow Democrats.

“The speaker is needlessly exposing the Capitol complex to one of the worst security risks since 9/11. The footage Speaker McCarthy is making available to Fox News is a treasure trove of closely held information about how the Capitol complex is protected and its public release would compromise the safety of the Legislative Branch and allow those who want to commit another attack to learn how Congress is safeguarded,” Schumer wrote.

Multiple news organizations are saying they want in on the footage, according to CNN.

“Without full public access to the complete historical record, there is concern that an ideologically-based narrative of an already polarizing event will take hold in the public consciousness, with destabilizing risks to the legitimacy of Congress, the Capitol Police, and the various federal investigations and prosecutions of January 6 crimes,” attorney Charles Tobin, representing the media groups, wrote in a letter to congressional leaders.

Advance Publications, ABC News, Axios, CBS News, CNN, Scripps, Gannett, the Los Angeles Times, Politico and ProPublica are the outlets seeking the footage.

“I promised,” McCarthy said when asked by The New York Times about his decision. “I was asked in the press about these tapes, and I said they do belong to the American public. I think sunshine lets everybody make their own judgment.”

