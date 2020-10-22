Lisa Marie Presley Shares Heartbreaking Post Honoring Late Son on What Would Have Been His 28th Birthday

On July 12, 27-year-old Benjamin Keough, son of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough and grandson to the one and only Elvis Presley, died by suicide.

His family was broken, grieving the loss of their brother, son and grandson. While his grandmother Priscilla Presley and sister Riley Keough shared statements publicly, Lisa Marie Presley’s social media went silent.

“She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” Lisa Marie’s manager Roger Widynowski told TMZ.

“She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

“Mornings are the hardest,” Riley shared on July 18. “I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me.”

TRENDING: Ted Cruz Introduces Major Constitutional Amendment

“You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world.”

“I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again.”

The young man’s grandmother echoed how devastating the loss was to his parents as well as the rest of the family.

“These are some of the darkest days of my family’s life,” she confirmed on July 22. “The shock of losing Ben has been devastating.”

“Then, I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother. Ben’s father, Danny, who is completely lost, as Ben was his only son. Riley, so loving and so close to him; Harper and Finley, who absolutely adored Ben.”

Benjamin would have turned 28 on Oct. 21. In his honor, Lisa Marie broke her silence on Instagram and shared a heartbreaking message.

“My beautiful beautiful angel,” she shared on Oct. 21. “I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you.”

RELATED: Spencer Davis, Known for Such Hits as 'Gimme Some Lovin' and 'Keep on Running,' Dead at Age 81

“The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day.”

“I will never be the same.”

“Please wait for me my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley. I know you would want that.”

“Happy Birthday my sweet sweet Boy. You were much too good for this world.”

His sister Riley also honored her brother with a series of photos of them both and a short, sweet message: “Happy Birthday beautiful angel.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.