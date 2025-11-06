List: FAA to Cut Flights at 40 'High-Volume' Airports as Shutdown Drags On

One day after Senate Democrats rejected a plan to reopen the federal government, federal officials announced that America’s air travelers will pay the price.

Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Bryan Bedford and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that the FAA is limiting flights at 40 major airports because air traffic controllers who have not been paid in a month need to have the pressure on them reduced, according to CBS.

The network called the airports targeted “high volume” locations. The airports are listed below.

The action comes after a weekend in which more than 10,000 flights in the U.S. were delayed.

As of Wednesday, about 11,000 trips so far this week are delayed, the tracking service FlightAware reported.

🚨BREAKING: The FAA has officially been FORCED to cut airline traffic by 10% in 40 markets thanks to the Democrat’s shutdown.

pic.twitter.com/j0o3cYSwjh — Jack (@jackunheard) November 5, 2025

“We have decided that a 10 percent reduction in scheduled capacity would be appropriate to continue to take the pressure off of our controllers,” Bedford said, according to CBS.

The FAA game plan calls for the cuts to be phased in beginning Friday. Preliminary plans called for flights to be cut by 4 percent Friday, 5 percent Saturday and reach 10 percent next week.

“I’m not aware in my 35-year history in the aviation market where we’ve had a situation where we’re taking these kinds of measures,” Bedford said, according to Fox Business.

“We’re not going to wait for a safety problem to truly manifest itself when the early indicators are telling us we can take action today to prevent things from deteriorating,” Bedford said.

“The system is extremely safe today and will be extremely safe tomorrow. If the pressures continue to build even after we take these measures, we’ll come back and take additional measures,” he added.

United CEO Scott Kirby said regional routes and non-hub flights will bear the brunt of cuts, and that refunds will be offered to those who cancel their flights.

“United’s long-haul international flying and our hub-to-hub flying will not be impacted by this schedule reduction direction from the FAA,” Kirby said.

“That’s important to maintain the integrity of our network, give impacted customers as many options as possible to resume their trip, and sustain our crew pairing systems.”

An initial list of airports expected to be affected was released by CBS, which noted that there could be changes when an official list is released.

Travelers are advised to check with their airlines for the most accurate, up-to-date information on individual flights.

Airports affected include: Anchorage International (ANC); Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (ATL); Boston Logan International (BOS); Baltimore/Washington International (BWI); Charlotte Douglas International (CLT); Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International (CVG)’ Dallas Love (DAL); Ronald Reagan Washington National (DCA); Denver International (DEN); Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW); Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County (DTW); Newark Liberty International (EWR); Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International (FLL); Honolulu International (HNL); Houston Hobby (HOU); Washington Dulles International (IAD; George Bush Houston Intercontinental (IAH); Indianapolis International (IND); New York John F Kennedy International (JFK); Las Vegas Harry Reid International (LAS).

FAA Set To Cut Thousands Of Flights Starting Friday Due To Democrat-Led Shutdown. pic.twitter.com/O7XWtNgT82 — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) November 6, 2025

Also on the list are: Los Angeles International (LAX); New York LaGuardia (LGA); Orlando International (MCO); Chicago Midway (MDW); Memphis International (MEM)l Miami International (MIA); Minneapolis/St Paul International (MSP); Oakland International (OAK); Ontario International (ONT); Chicago O`Hare International (ORD); Portland International (PDX)’ Philadelphia International (PHL)’ Phoenix Sky Harbor International (PHX); San Diego International (SAN); Louisville International (SDF); Seattle/Tacoma International (SEA); San Francisco International (SFO); Salt Lake City International (SLC); Teterboro (TEB); Tampa International (TPA)

