Back in the 1960s, the beloved television personality Mr. Rogers sang a little song to his audience of preschoolers to teach them about girls and boys.

Unfortunately, by today’s nonsensical standards, that song would get him branded as a bigot and hater.

The song was written and performed by Fred M. Rogers for his venerable TV series, “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood,” first in 1967.

In his tune, entitled “Everybody’s Fancy,” Rogers sings about how boys and girls are born as girls and boys, and they stay that way throughout their lives. A shocking oeuvre

During one broadcast of the song in the late 60s, Rogers even broke from the lyrics of his song to add even more. In a clip he is seen saying, “if you were born a boy, you stay a boy.” And after the next line, he added, “If you were born a girl, you stay a girl, and grow up to be a lady.”

The song pops up now and again when the gender issue heats up. And recently it was posted to social media once again:

The lyrics for his little tune are particularly trenchant for today:

Some are fancy on the outside.

Some are fancy on the inside.

Everybody’s fancy.

Everybody’s fine.

Your body’s fancy and so is mine.

Boys are boys from the beginning.

Girls are girls right from the start.

Everybody’s fancy.

Everybody’s fine.

Your body’s fancy and so is mine.

Only girls can be the mommies.

Only boys can be the daddies.

Everybody’s fancy.

Everybody’s fine.

Your body’s fancy and so is mine.

I think you’re a special person

And I like your ins and outsides.

Everybody’s fancy.

Everybody’s fine.

Your body’s fancy and so is mine.

This is all common sense, of course. In fact, it is downright empowering because Mr. Rogers is saying that both boys AND girls are special. But today, he would be branded a bigot for daring to speak the truth like this.

Not only would he be castigated for the sentiments in his song, but in some locales, he would even be subject to hate crimes prosecution.

In the UK, for instance, people are being arrested and prosecuted for “hate speech,” especially for social media posts perceived as “anti-LGBT.” Just last year a British army veteran was arrested because a social media entry he posted caused “anxiety” among gays, Fox News reported.

This is not new in the UK, either. In 2018, a government official in the UK sent the police after someone who posted a comment online denigrating the radical gay agenda. And in 2021 a British police officer was arrested and charged for posting an “offensive” social media meme about George Floyd.

These fascist-styled foreign speech codes have even been used against Americans, too. In fact, Twitter admitted last March that it has used foreign speech limitations to punish American Twitter users.

Other leftists in the U.S. have been calling for “hate speech” laws for years to be used to quash the free speech of everyone who opposes the radical left-wing agenda.

Sadly, Mr. Rogers himself, were he alive today and singing his little song about boys and girls, would be subject to destruction by the average liberal.

The frightening fact of the matter is that we have arrived at a time when the left is so extreme in its hate for freedom and liberty that even someone as universally kind, loving, and even innocuous as Fred Rogers would be canceled by woke scolds.

