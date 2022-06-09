'Live PD' Is Coming Back This Summer with New Name After Being Canceled in Aftermath of George Floyd's Death

An immensely popular television show is making its way back to TV after the woke mob forced its cancellation nearly two years ago.

According to The Wall Street Journal, “Live PD” is being re-branded as “On Patrol: Live.” It will premiere this summer on the Reelz cable network.

In June 2020, A&E canceled the show following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the subsequent riots around the country. The Journal reported A&E chose to cancel the program “as shows perceived as glorifying law enforcement were under scrutiny and protests against police violence were on the rise.”

That is a nice way of saying deranged leftists went on the warpath against police officers and committed heinous crimes in the name of “social justice.”

A look at buildings burning in Minneapolis from the protests over the death of George Floyd 👀😳 📸 (IG- reed.bartelings) pic.twitter.com/EQCKoDgPpg — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) May 28, 2020

Instead of recognizing that the vast majority of police officers are honorable public servants, A&E chose to side with the radicals who set these buildings on fire and wish to characterize every police officer as an evil racist. It shouldn’t be a surprise, given A&E is co-owned by the radical leftist Walt Disney Company.

The network immediately felt the consequences of its decision. In a separate article, The Wall Street Journal reported A&E’s viewership from June 11 – July 19, 2020, dropped 49 percent from the same period in 2019. For reference, the network canceled “Live PD” on June 10.

“On Patrol: Live” will follow a very similar format to its predecessor, the Journal reported. It will have a run time of three hours and will consist of live footage from police officers on duty all across the country.

Producer Dan Abrams told The Hollywood Reporter he had been trying to get the show, produced by Big Fish Entertainment, back on the air ever since A&E canceled it, and Reelz finally presented the right opportunity.

“I have been advocating for the show to return for two years now, and it was just a question of finding the right partner,” Abrams said. “I have had a number of inquiries from a number of networks about the show, and what I would typically do is have a conversation and then pass it on to the Big Fish folks, and then we would talk about whether it made sense.

“There had been a couple of other interesting discussions, but this one ended up making the most sense for everyone.”

Abrams was clear that the two-year hiatus should not be interpreted as an admission that the show needed to be taken off the air. He said he disagrees with the basic idea that pro-police programs should have been canceled because of the political climate in 2020.

“I do think the environment has changed [since ‘Live PD’ was canceled], but I don’t think that should have determined whether ‘Live PD,’ or a show like it, what is now being called ‘On Patrol: Live,’ should be on the air,” Abrams told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I think the more we talk about policing, the more we should want to watch police officers doing what they do. There was a conversation then about policing, there is a conversation now about policing, and as a result I think it is a good thing to have a lens on police departments.”

Abrams is absolutely correct. Instead of demonizing all police officers when one of them acts inappropriately, Americans ought to look at police departments individually.

If there is a police department that contains officers who routinely act inappropriately, that issue should be addressed. Meanwhile, police departments that do their jobs correctly should be celebrated.

Of course, the real reason leftists are against the idea of shining a light on police departments is because they know the vast majority of police officers are respectable public servants. Programs like “Live PD” showcase the bravery and sacrifice of police officers, and leftists don’t want Americans to witness it.

The left would much rather demonize all police officers and hide the truth from the American people. But they were not successful in this endeavor, and the upcoming premiere of “On Patrol: Live” should be considered a great win for law-abiding Americans.

