Locals in MAGA Hats Give a Warm Welcome as Trump Force One Lands in Greenland

A small contingent traveling on Trump Force One, including Donald Trump Jr., was greeted warmly by MAGA hat-wearing supporters in Greenland on Tuesday after landing in the capital of Nuuk.

The trip came as President-elect Donald Trump continues his push to acquire the Danish territory off the northeast coast of Canada.

Trump posted to Truth Social on Monday: “I am hearing that the people of Greenland are ‘MAGA.’ My son, Don Jr, and various representatives, will be traveling there to visit some of the most magnificent areas and sights.”

“Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation. We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump’s post included a video featuring a local man urging the president-elect to, “Buy us. Buy Greenland.”

When asked “Why?,” the man responded, “We are the richest nation in the world, and we don’t get to use it. Denmark’s using us too much.”

Several people were on hand to greet Trump Jr. as he arrived at the Nuuk International Airport.

USA Today reported that accompanying Trump Jr. were Turning Point USA President Charlie Kirk, Trump campaign political director James Blair, and Sergio Gor, a longtime advisor to the president-elect.

At the airport, Trump Jr. received a hug from someone in the crowd wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

❗️’Welcome to Greenland’ — crowds in MAGA hats line up to meet Trump Jr. for warm welcome to frosty island#Trump #Greenland pic.twitter.com/5uZo4zuaUH — Sahil Kapare (@sahildkapare) January 7, 2025

He was pictured with several more people wearing MAGA hats later in the trip.

USA Today noted that the Trump party was not slated to meet with local officials in what was anticipated to be about a 4-5 hour visit.

“Don is popping in for a quick day long trip to shoot some fun video content for podcasting. He will not be meeting with any government officials or political figures,” a representative for Trump Jr. told the news outlet.

President-elect Trump called into a lunch that his son and others accompanying him had with locals.

Filming for @ArtoftheSurge in Greenland. President Trump just called into a lunch @DonaldJTrumpJr, @charliekirk11 and @SergioGor are having with the local community in Nuuk. pic.twitter.com/T1Hca62GQB — Justin Wells (@justinbwells) January 7, 2025

“I just want to say that it’s a very special place,” Trump said, referring to Greenland. “It needs security for itself, and it also needs security very much for the world.”

“You see the ships sailing around, and they are not the right ships. And they are not the ships you want to know about,” he added.

“We’re going to treat you well,” Trump said.

Trump was likely referring to China, which has been making a push to establish a presence throughout the Arctic region and secure more rare earth minerals.

“While China already has research stations in Iceland and Norway, the nation is looking to expand its footprint into Greenland with a satellite ground station, renovated airport, and mining operations,” ABC News reported in 2019 when Trump first expressed interest in acquiring Greenland during is first term.

The youth of Greenland love America and they love Trump. Let’s go!! 🇺🇸🤝🇬🇱 pic.twitter.com/vcgyGfW0Rn — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 7, 2025

Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute Egede is pushing for full independence from Denmark for the island’s approximately 57,000 people, of whom about 90 percent are Inuit natives.

The Associated Press reported, the United States sought to buy the 836,000 square mile island following World War II in 1946 for $100 million in gold.

Though Denmark, a NATO ally, turned the offer down, it did sign a defense treaty in 1951 allowing the U.S. to construct Thule Air Base and other facilities on the island.

Egede told Fox News last week, “It is about time that we ourselves take a step and shape our future, also with regard to who we will cooperate closely with and who our trading partners will be.”

“Greenland is ours,” the prime minister said. “We are not for sale and will never be for sale. We must not lose our long struggle for freedom.”

