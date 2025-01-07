Share
News
Trump Force One arrives in Nuuk, Greenland, on Tuesday.
Trump Force One arrives in Nuuk, Greenland, on Tuesday. (Emil Stach - Ritzau Scanpix - AFP / Getty Images)

Locals in MAGA Hats Give a Warm Welcome as Trump Force One Lands in Greenland

 By Randy DeSoto  January 7, 2025 at 12:39pm
Share

A small contingent traveling on Trump Force One, including Donald Trump Jr., was greeted warmly by MAGA hat-wearing supporters in Greenland on Tuesday after landing in the capital of Nuuk.

The trip came as President-elect Donald Trump continues his push to acquire the Danish territory off the northeast coast of Canada.

Trump posted to Truth Social on Monday: “I am hearing that the people of Greenland are ‘MAGA.’ My son, Don Jr, and various representatives, will be traveling there to visit some of the most magnificent areas and sights.”

“Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation. We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump’s post included a video featuring a local man urging the president-elect to, “Buy us. Buy Greenland.”

When asked “Why?,” the man responded, “We are the richest nation in the world, and we don’t get to use it. Denmark’s using us too much.”

Several people were on hand to greet Trump Jr. as he arrived at the Nuuk International Airport.

Will Trump actually acquire Greenland for the United States?

USA Today reported that accompanying Trump Jr. were Turning Point USA President Charlie Kirk, Trump campaign political director James Blair, and Sergio Gor, a longtime advisor to the president-elect.

At the airport, Trump Jr. received a hug from someone in the crowd wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

He was pictured with several more people wearing MAGA hats later in the trip.

Related:
Trump Announces He's Changing the Name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America: 'It's Ours'

USA Today noted that the Trump party was not slated to meet with local officials in what was anticipated to be about a 4-5 hour visit.

“Don is popping in for a quick day long trip to shoot some fun video content for podcasting. He will not be meeting with any government officials or political figures,” a representative for Trump Jr. told the news outlet.

President-elect Trump called into a lunch that his son and others accompanying him had with locals.

“I just want to say that it’s a very special place,” Trump said, referring to Greenland. “It needs security for itself, and it also needs security very much for the world.”

“You see the ships sailing around, and they are not the right ships. And they are not the ships you want to know about,” he added.

“We’re going to treat you well,” Trump said.

Trump was likely referring to China, which has been making a push to establish a presence throughout the Arctic region and secure more rare earth minerals.

“While China already has research stations in Iceland and Norway, the nation is looking to expand its footprint into Greenland with a satellite ground station, renovated airport, and mining operations,” ABC News reported in 2019 when Trump first expressed interest in acquiring Greenland during is first term.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute Egede is pushing for full independence from Denmark for the island’s approximately 57,000 people, of whom about 90 percent are Inuit natives.

The Associated Press reported, the United States sought to buy the 836,000 square mile island following World War II in 1946 for $100 million in gold.

Though Denmark, a NATO ally, turned the offer down, it did sign a defense treaty in 1951 allowing the U.S. to construct Thule Air Base and other facilities on the island.

Egede told Fox News last week, “It is about time that we ourselves take a step and shape our future, also with regard to who we will cooperate closely with and who our trading partners will be.”

“Greenland is ours,” the prime minister said. “We are not for sale and will never be for sale. We must not lose our long struggle for freedom.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Locals in MAGA Hats Give a Warm Welcome as Trump Force One Lands in Greenland
'The View' Jumps the Shark as Sunny Hostin Insults Millions with Absurd Jan. 6 Rant
Trump Adds Insult to Injury After Trudeau Announces Resignation
Kamala Harris Joins Al Gore in Exclusive Club as She's Forced to Certify Her Own Loss
Breaking: Trump Judge Defies SCOTUS, Will Sentence Incoming POTUS Jan. 10
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation