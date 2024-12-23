Trump Announces Exact Hour on Jan. 20 His Administration Will Be 'Fully Operational'

President-elect Donald Trump announced Sunday that his administration will be “fully operational” by 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 20.

Trump made the pledge to a capacity crowd at the Phoenix Convention Center as the closing speaker at Turning Point USA’s four-day annual America Fest event.

TPUSA President Charlie Kirk posted on social media that it was the largest turnout — 20,000 attendees — in the several years his organization has been hosting what has become the CPAC of the West.

Trump plans to waste no time after he is sworn in on Jan. 20, which usually happens around noon at the Capitol.

“We’re going to be fully operational, I would say by about two o’clock on the 20th,” the president-elect said. He’s obviously allowing himself a little time for the ceremony and the events that usually follow inside the Capitol afterward to end.

Then he will take the short drive from the Capitol to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

🚨President-elect Donald Trump says his administration will be FULLY operational by 2 o’clock on January 20th. Wasting no time 🔥

pic.twitter.com/1nmKHXMdau — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 22, 2024

Trump indicated in his over hour-long speech what some of his day 1 priorities will be, which include issuing executive orders to secure the border; removing diversity, equity, and inclusion policies; and restoring the traditional definition of gender.

“We will end the occupation, and January 20 will truly be Liberation Day in America … in honor of all of the victims of migrant crime,” he said.

President Trump declares, “January 20th will truly be Liberation Day in America” in honor of the victims of migrant crime and angel families. pic.twitter.com/JGZqkdmpKz — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) December 22, 2024

The Republican also promised, “We’ll end the left’s campaign of racial discrimination and restore equality to our land and all over our land.”

“I will end all of the Marxist diversity, equity, and inclusion policies across the entire federal government immediately,” he continued. “In America, we believe in the merit system.”

🇺🇸Trump is set to dismantle DEI, immediately after taking office: “I will end all of the Marxist diversity, equity and inclusion policies across the entire federal government immediately.” “In America, we believe in the merit system.” YES. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/w3CbzRAtYA — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 22, 2024

Trump further pledged, “On day one we are going to stop the transgender lunacy. And I will sign executive orders to end child sexual mutilation, get transgender out of the military and out of our [schools], and we will keep men out of women’s sports.”

“Under the Trump administration, it will be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders: male and female,” he said.

TRUMP: “On day one we are going to stop the transgender lunacy. I will sign executive orders to end child sexual mutilation, get transgender out of the military and out of our schools, and we will keep men out of women’s sports.” pic.twitter.com/XUhJyYu2sE — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) December 22, 2024

Trump summarized, “Just as we did four years ago, my administration will live by the motto, ‘Promises made, promises kept.’”

FULL: President Trump’s Remarks at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona pic.twitter.com/d87muqJGLK — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 22, 2024

After concluding his remarks, Trump performed his crowd favorite “Y.M.C.A.” dance.

A sneak peak of the next 4 years. Get ready. pic.twitter.com/nSP4ZcMgZE — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 22, 2024

Turning Point USA — which was originally founded to promote conservative ideals among America’s youth — now reaches all ages, as evidenced by the thousands, young to old, who attended America Fest.

