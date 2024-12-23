Share
News
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during Turning Point's annual AmericaFest 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday.
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during Turning Point's annual AmericaFest 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday. (Josh Edelson - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Announces Exact Hour on Jan. 20 His Administration Will Be 'Fully Operational'

 By Randy DeSoto  December 23, 2024 at 11:37am
Share

President-elect Donald Trump announced Sunday that his administration will be “fully operational” by 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 20.

Trump made the pledge to a capacity crowd at the Phoenix Convention Center as the closing speaker at Turning Point USA’s four-day annual America Fest event.

TPUSA President Charlie Kirk posted on social media that it was the largest turnout — 20,000 attendees — in the several years his organization has been hosting what has become the CPAC of the West.

Trump plans to waste no time after he is sworn in on Jan. 20, which usually happens around noon at the Capitol.

“We’re going to be fully operational, I would say by about two o’clock on the 20th,” the president-elect said. He’s obviously allowing himself a little time for the ceremony and the events that usually follow inside the Capitol afterward to end.

Then he will take the short drive from the Capitol to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Trump indicated in his over hour-long speech what some of his day 1 priorities will be, which include issuing executive orders to secure the border; removing diversity, equity, and inclusion policies; and restoring the traditional definition of gender.

Are you glad Inauguration Day is just weeks away?

“We will end the occupation, and January 20 will truly be Liberation Day in America … in honor of all of the victims of migrant crime,” he said.

The Republican also promised, “We’ll end the left’s campaign of racial discrimination and restore equality to our land and all over our land.”

“I will end all of the Marxist diversity, equity, and inclusion policies across the entire federal government immediately,” he continued. “In America, we believe in the merit system.”

Related:
Viewers Captivated by Footage of Younger Barron Trump on Soccer Field, Towering Over Other Players

Trump further pledged, “On day one we are going to stop the transgender lunacy. And I will sign executive orders to end child sexual mutilation, get transgender out of the military and out of our [schools], and we will keep men out of women’s sports.”

“Under the Trump administration, it will be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders: male and female,” he said.

Trump summarized, “Just as we did four years ago, my administration will live by the motto, ‘Promises made, promises kept.’”

After concluding his remarks, Trump performed his crowd favorite “Y.M.C.A.” dance.

Turning Point USA — which was originally founded to promote conservative ideals among America’s youth — now reaches all ages, as evidenced by the thousands, young to old, who attended America Fest.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Trump Announces Exact Hour on Jan. 20 His Administration Will Be 'Fully Operational'
Police Break Picket Line, Allow Christmas Deliveries to Stream Out
Trump Seeks to 'Immediately' Halt Biden Admin's 'Possibly Criminal' Border Wall Fire Sale with Court Filing
House Republicans Reportedly Reach Agreement on Spending Impasse - It Looks to Be the Best of Both Worlds
Something's Happening in Louisiana - Birds in Backyard Flocks Have Been Dropping Dead, Now a Patient Is in Critical Condition
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation