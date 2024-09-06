A former leader in the California state legislature has fled the Democratic Party.

Gloria Romero, who was the state Senate majority leader for three years of her 10-plus years in office, said Wednesday that the Democratic Party has lost its way.

“It is terrifying to see how language has been modified so that, as a feminist and a former professor … I would be condemned for saying that I can define a woman and distinguish between biological sex and gender identity,” Romero said, according to Fox News.

“I am a mother and refuse to call myself a ‘birthing person,'” she said.

“Today, I say ‘Goodbye – adios’ — I’ve had enough. I am now another near-lifelong Democrat who is joining the growing number of people … who are leaving the Democratic Party,” she said.

“The Republican Party has become the party of peace while the Democrats have marched towards endless war,” she said.

“Today, I join the Republican Party to make America great again, and I am ready to do my part as America prepares to vote,” Romero said.

Romero said that the Democratic Party’s so-called green agenda is a disaster waiting to happen.

“[A]s a Latina, I will not give up my gas stove; you cannot toast a tortilla on an electric range,” she joked.

According to the Los Angeles Daily News, Romero said the GOP “has, under Donald Trump, become the champion of working people, the big tent. And indeed, I will vote for Donald Trump this fall.”

Romero said Democrats are no longer representing their core constituencies, according to KCRA-TV.

“Perhaps my biggest disconnect with my old party has been over school choice, education freedom and the right to have quality schools for all. Especially for poor and minority children trapped in chronically failing schools,” she said.

Republican state Sen. Brian W. Jones told Fox News that “The pendulum is swinging in California — Sky-high prices, increasing crime, and record homelessness are the direct results of a broken government…”

Last month, state Sen. Marie Alvarado-Gil of Jackson changed parties and left Democrats behind, according to KCRA-TV.

The leap was the first time in 80 years that a Democratic lawmaker became a member of the GOP during a term, according to the California State Library.

The Democratic Party has become “unrecognizable,” Alvarado-Gil said, adding that it “lacks the will to fix the problems plaguing this state.”

“I cannot stand by a party that ignores the will of the people and disregards the core American values that my very community supports and believes in,” she said.

