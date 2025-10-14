Longtime LendingTree CEO Dies in Accident on Family Farm

One of the largest online marketplace for people seeking loans is in mourning after it lost its leader unexpectedly.

Lending Tree, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, announced Monday that longtime CEO and founder Doug Lebda had died.

“The Board of Directors and the entire LendingTree management team deeply mourns his passing and extends sincere and heartfelt condolences to his family,” the news release noted.

Lebda’s roles will be divvied among two new appointees.

Scott Peyree, the company’s Chief Operating Officer and President, and Steve Ozonian, the Lead Independent Director, have been appointed by the board as the company’s president and CEO, and chairman of the board, respectively.

LendingTree’s 55-year-old CEO Doug Lebda dies in ATV accident: ‘devastating’ https://t.co/ejn433IYmL pic.twitter.com/zTcSFyJ4C6 — New York Post (@nypost) October 13, 2025

The board added: “We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Doug. Doug was a visionary leader whose relentless drive, innovation and passion transformed the financial services landscape, touching the lives of millions of consumers.

“Since founding LendingTree in 1996, Doug dedicated himself to building a company rooted in consumer empowerment, championing a mission to simplify financial decisions and fostering economic opportunity for all.

“Doug’s unwavering commitment to our team, customers and partners shaped LendingTree’s culture and values and permanently changed the way in which consumers access financial products. His passion will continue to inspire us as we move forward together.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Doug’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

“The Board will work closely with Scott and the leadership team to honor Doug’s vision. We are committed to upholding his legacy and continuing the work he began with passion, integrity and dedication.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, Lebda, 55, died Sunday in an all-terrain vehicle accident on his family farm.

“Our hearts are broken, but we are also deeply grateful for the love and support that has poured in from across the world,” his wife, Megan Lebda, said via written statement. “Doug’s legacy will continue in the company he built, the lives he touched, and the example he set for all of us to lead with kindness, courage, and compassion.”

Lebda was reported missing Sunday evening. His body was found about a half-hour after authorities arrived.

According to a local police representative, no foul play is suspected. A redacted police report said that Lebda was dead on arrival.

Peyree noted how well Lebda had left Lending Tree in the event of such an unexpected calamity.

“The news of losing Doug was devastating,” Peyree said. “But one of the most immediate impacts of his legacy is the strong management team he put in place at LendingTree. I look forward to leading our team and continuing our shared vision with Doug into the future.”

Lebda is survived by his wife and three daughters.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.