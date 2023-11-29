Billionaire NBA owner Mark Cuban has announced he will soon exit the hit show “Shark Tank,” he told Showtime’s “All the Smoke” podcast in an interview this past week.

During a conversation with former NBA star Matt Barnes, Cuban was asked about the current season of the successful show.

“Next year, the sixteenth year is gonna be my last year,” Cuban said. “I’ve got one more year to go.”

“It’s time,” Cuban added.

Cuban said he loves the show because it demonstrates to people at home that “the American dream is alive and well.”

“I feel like in doing ‘Shark Tank’ all these years, we’ve trained a generation of entrepreneurs,” he said. “If somebody can come from Iowa or Sacramento or wherever and show on the carpet on ‘Shark Tank’ and show their business and get a deal, that’s going to inspire generations of kids.”

Cuban also said the show has seen him invest in hundreds of businesses throughout the years — and that those investments have been good to him.

He also expounded on how he evaluates what he does and does not want to put his money into.

Do you watch "Shark Tank"? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Cuban told Barnes he is often able to spot potentially bad deals from contestants on the show by reading their body language.

Cuban did not further expound upon his rationale for leaving “Shark Tank” or what he intends to do next.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some readers might find offensive.

“Shark Tank” premiered in 2009 and has featured Cuban as one of its investment “sharks” since its second season.

News of Cuban’s pending exit from television was followed by reports on Tuesday that he intends to sell his majority share of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks.

Mark Cuban is selling a majority stake of the Mavericks, worth around $3.5B, to casino tycoon Miriam Adelson and the Adelson family, per @ShamsCharania Cuban will keep shares of the team and full control of basketball operations pic.twitter.com/dlTAGExayq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 28, 2023

CBS Sports reported billionaire Miriam Adelson and the Adelson family will take over as majority owners of the team, which won its lone NBA championship in 2011 under Cuban’s ownership.

The team was reportedly recently valued at $3.5 billion.

Cuban bought the team in 2000 for $285 million, Yahoo Sports reported.

Adelson is a prominent Las Vegas business magnate and a booster of former President Donald Trump.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by becoming a member today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.