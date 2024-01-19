Following his recent baptism, it seems former WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan is still on the right track, maintaining his faith in pretty dramatic circumstances.

On Sunday night, Hogan (birth name Terry Bollea) and his wife Sky Daily Hogan were leaving a restaurant in Florida when, as reported in TMZ, “a car erratically swerved across the lanes to catch an exit it was about to miss — and in the process … clipped another car, which our sources say flipped over and tumbled.”

Tampa police told WTVT-TV that the crash occurred on the Veterans Expressway at Exit 2A toward Clearwater.

The driver was a 17-year-old girl. Her car had completely flipped upside down.

Fortunately, Hogan and his friend Jake Rusk, an off-duty Marine, jumped into action immediately, and the girl suffered no serious injuries.

The star’s wife related the story on Facebook.

“Last night, after we left dinner in Tampa, we saw a car flip in front of us! I truly admire my husband @hulkhogan and our good buddy @jakerask for springing into action, puncturing the girls airbag, and getting her quickly out of the car,” Daily Hogan wrote.

“By all appearances, she was unscathed, just really rattled, which is an absolute miracle!”







Hogan later shared on X (formerly Twitter), that he happened to have on him a ballpoint pen from Indian Rocks Baptist Church, where he and his wife had been baptized less than a month before.

The crazy part about the teenager that flipped her car was that without a knife to puncture the airbags to get her out ,a Indian Rocks Christian ballpoint pen came in really handy to pot the bags,thank you God,all is well even now,Amen HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 16, 2024

In Hogan’s own words, “it came in really handy to [pop] the bags.” The wrestling legend then concluded his post saying, “Thank you God, all is well even now. Amen, HH.”

Thanks to Hogan and his friend’s quick actions, the girl was unscathed, with pictures surfacing of her emerging unscathed from her upside-down car.

But this story is more than just a good Samaritan story — it’s an embodiment of Hogan’s deep and publicly shared Christian faith.

As reported in The Christian Post, Hogan and his wife were baptized on Dec. 20, with Hogan and his wife sharing pictures of themselves fully submerged in the baptismal pool.

Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life. No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love! pic.twitter.com/gB43hTcLU6 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 20, 2023

Hogan celebrated his baptism on social media platform X, saying “[total] surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life. No worries, no hate, no judgment … only love!”

Even before his baptism a few weeks ago, however, Hogan has shown evidence of a deep and sincere faith.

During the early days of the pandemic back in 2020, he shared many a tweet speculating whether the virus and the lockdowns were a sign from God — a possible spur to bring us back to God.

In addition to sharing Bible verses on the subject, he would wonder to his Instagram followers whether “[maybe] we don’t need a vaccine, maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival where we focus on the ONLY thing in the world that really matters. Jesus.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hulk Hogan (@hulkhogan)

In an age of nauseating virtue-signaling from our elite class, Hogan is one of the few who not only bravely shares his faith in the public square, but, as this recent incident shows, lives it without milking the situation for attention.

Hogan only shared about his experience after it reached the news, and even after describing how he used a ballpoint pen to pop the airbag, he gave all the glory to God instead of himself.

Hogan’s actions on Sunday are a good example, not just for fellow Christians, but for non-Christians as well.

Actions speak louder than words, and Hogan’s actions here were a crystal clear articulation of his Christian faith.

