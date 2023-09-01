Kathy Griffin Pulls Cringe Publicity Stunt for Dylan Mulvaney in Effort to Stay Relevant

It seems as though Kathy Griffin is getting a bit desperate to maintain relevancy these days.

Griffin and other D-list celebrities hosted a ‘salon’ for Dylan Mulvaney, an event where they went around the table and just oozed over the transgender “influencer.”

In a clip from X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Griffin and Mulvaney clamored about the event, gushing over the details.

Dylan Mulvaney and Kathy Griffin appear alongside each other at an event. If you were forced to sit next to these ‘comedians’ at the event what would you say to them? pic.twitter.com/AV2ANQc0w5 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 30, 2023

In the clip, they described a salon as an event without phones or side conversations.

“We had to ask permission to go to the bathroom,” Mulvaney added.

The two explained that all those in attendance were there to honor Mulvaney.

“The guest list also included Sia, Rosie O’Donnell, Margaret Cho and Taylor Lorenz,” Fox News reported.

Are you still boycotting Bud Light? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Griffin’s career, you may recall, took a hit in 2017, when she created a stunt photo depicting her holding a ghastly effigy of then-President Donald Trump’s severed head.

She caught the attention of the media — and the Secret Service.

According an NPR interview, Griffin “lost work immediately. Federal officials threatened to charge her with conspiracy to assassinate the president.”

“I couldn’t fly for two months,” the comedian said.

Dylan Mulvaney has stirred up controversy of his own in recent months. In April, he partnered with Anheuser Busch InBev to promote Bud Light, but the project backfired in a big way.

The consumer backlash, including an extensive boycott, cost the beer brand its place as the top-selling beer in the country, with a 31.2 percent drop in sales and massive company layoffs.

Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary even said he plans to use Mulvaney’s Bud Light debacle in his college business classes as a prime example of what not to do.

So what are two attention-starved performers to do to stay relevant? Their prospects have been severely hampered by the writer’s strike, which has left them off the TV screen and out of the minds of the American people.

Why not get together with other out-of-work performers and spend an afternoon exchanging vapid, insincere compliments?

Those who came across the social media post were unimpressed.

“I can smell the desperation,” one person remarked.

I can smell the desperation. — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) August 30, 2023



“Halloween has come early,” another quipped.

Halloween has come early… — Doug Patterson (@dougpca1) August 30, 2023



One expressed relief that she missed the event, saying, “I’d rather get a root canal without Novocain.”

I’d rather get a root canal without Novocain. — Musing in Moraga (@MusingInMoraga) August 31, 2023

Lorenz gushed on Instagram, “Had so much fun hanging with some of the most beautiful and brave women on the planet,” she wrote, according to Fox News. “Thank you @kathygriffin for having us over and for taking so many COVID precautions so we could all hang out safely.”

Mulvaney, of course, ate up the attention.

“Honestly, one of my favorite days ever,” Mulvaney said, according to Fox News.

I’m sure the folks at Bud Light will be happy to know how swell he’s doing.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.