Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz has dropped prices for its Unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon for Thanksgiving.

The price drop will remain in place until Nov. 27, 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, according to USA Today.

News of the price drop comes as the nation witnesses its lowest average Monday gas prices since the middle of January.

The Monday national average gas price for unleaded gas, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, was $3.274 per gallon.

“The most common price in the US: $2.99, the median price: $3.09/gal,” De Haan wrote in a Monday post on X.

Gas prices have been falling in recent days, making the current Thanksgiving season the one with the cheapest gas prices since that of 2020, CNN reported.

“This is pretty significant at a time of the year when a lot of Americans become more attuned to prices ahead of the holidays,” De Haan told CNN.

With the price drop, customers buying gas at Sheetz will be making more than $1 in savings per gallon.

The low-priced Unleaded 88 gas, is sold as part of Sheetz’s “Happy ‘Tanks-giving’” marketing campaign.

The discounted fuel will be available at the company’s locations across Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia, according to The Hill.

Using the Sheetz mobile app, customers can check if their local Sheetz gas station offers the discounted rate for Unleaded 88, The Hill reported.

E15, sold commercially as Unleaded 88, contains 15 percent ethanol and 85 percent gasoline, according to the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association.

Unleaded 88 varies from E10, the most commonly sold gasoline variant in the U.S., in that it has five percent more ethanol, the Iowa RFA reported.

E15 also reportedly has a higher octane rating than E10, according to the association.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved Unleaded 88 for use in car, truck, and SUV models 2001 and newer, the association noted.

What is marketed as promotional pricing by Sheetz once used to be about the national average gas price under the administration of Republican former President Donald Trump.

According to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the last time the national average gas price was under $2 was June 1, 2020, during the Trump administration.

