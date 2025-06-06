MAGA Takes the High Road, Praises Both Musk and Trump Amid Feud

Many supporters of President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again movement undoubtedly felt bewildered Thursday.

Indeed, one can scarcely overstate the astonishment one felt while watching in real time as Trump’s erstwhile friend and ally Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform X and former head of the president’s Department of Government Efficiency, took a rhetorical blowtorch to everything he and Trump had accomplished together in the last year.

Despite that astonishment — or perhaps because of it — prominent MAGA supporters on X responded to the Trump-Musk feud with restraint.

And for that, they deserve credit.

The feud began with Musk’s public opposition to Trump’s “Big, Beautiful” spending bill.

When Trump responded, Musk went scorched-earth with a reckless and potentially defamatory insinuation that Trump’s name appears in files pertaining to the late pedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

A lawyer for Epstein has since strongly refuted that insinuation.

Meanwhile, Musk made things worse by agreeing with an X post that called for Trump’s impeachment.

Since then, Musk has shown signs of possibly wanting peace. Trump, however, has not reciprocated.

Amid the madness, prominent MAGA supporters made sure not to burn any bridges of their own.

Charlie Kirk, for instance, expressed gratitude that Musk “bought X and liberated free speech in America.”

There will be a lot of fighting and attacks in the days to come, so I just want to say something at the outset. We should never forget how terrible the environment was online prior to October 2022. No matter what happens, I am grateful that Elon Musk bought X and liberated free… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 5, 2025

Likewise, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia expressed thanks for both men.

Yes you are right. And we’ve seen the highs and lows before.

And I too am thankful @elonmusk bought Twitter and gave me my account back after I was permanently banned.

And I’m also glad we won the election and Trump is President.

Now we have to work it out and continue to MAGA! — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 5, 2025

In a lengthier post, podcaster Benny Johnson noted that Trump and Musk “don’t need any of this.”

By that, of course, Johnson meant that both men could have lived the lives of multi-billionaires, rather than sacrifice so much for the sake of the country.

Trump and Elon are both billionaires who don’t need any of this. They could both be living large, away from the broken border invasion and debt mess and nasty political problems they did not create. Instead, they chose to sacrifice everything for America. Elon spent billions… — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 6, 2025

Insurrection Barbie, another prominent MAGA account, pledged to “trash” neither Musk nor Trump, but instead “focus my time and energy dragging democrats because I know for sure that they hate America.”

I am not going to trash Elon Musk he put his entire business on the line, his wealth, and his time. He purchased X and changed the political landscape. I am not going to trash President Trump. He has gone through hell and back for America. He has been sued, they tried to… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) June 5, 2025

Of course, one glance at the comments section will reveal that many X users did choose a side. They have that prerogative.

Personally, I doubt anything Musk says or does from this point forward would make me trust him again.

More importantly, I doubt anything Musk says or does from this point forward would make Trump trust him again.

But none of that matters, for I know nothing of how this feud unfolded, except what I saw on X.

There is, undoubtedly, more to it than we know at present. And that alone justifies prominent MAGA supporters in taking the high road.

