Former Department of Government Efficiency Elon Musk, seen in a March 11 photo, is doubling down on his criticism of a spending bill now before the Senate.
Elon Escalates War Against 'Big Beautiful Bill': 'KILL the BILL'

 By Bryan Chai  June 4, 2025 at 5:36pm
Former Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk is not relenting in his blistering attack on a major congressional spending bill.

If anything, the eccentric tech mogul appears to be doubling, if not tripling, down.

Musk made waves Tuesday when he took to X — a social media platform he owns — to post his blistering opinion of the “One, Big, Beautiful Bill.”

To put it lightly, Musk is not a fan of the bill, which otherwise has the support of many Republicans, as well as President Donald Trump.

Musk railed against the “Big Beautiful Bill,” describing it instead with adjectives like “outrageous,” “pork-filled,” and “disgusting.”

Despite getting some pushback from congressional Republicans, including Speaker Mike Johnson, Musk doesn’t appear anywhere ready to back down.

Is Musk out of line with these attacks?

In fact, Musk is turning his X account into a personal battering ram to rail against the bill, with each successive post clearly highlighting his bubbling frustration.

“A new spending bill should be drafted that doesn’t massively grow the deficit and increase the debt ceiling by 5 TRILLION DOLLARS,” Musk posted Wednesday.

Part of Musk’s most recent batch of X posts included a call to action for anyone who would listen — and a call to kill.

“Call your Senator, Call your Congressman, Bankrupting America is NOT ok!” Musk posted before adding, “KILL the BILL”

Musk even co-opted a legendary Quentin Tarantino film to hammer his point home:

Musk doesn’t appear ready to slow his campaign against the spending bill, and he’s certainly not lacking for allies.

Several Republican lawmakers, such as Rep. Thomas Massie and Sen. Rand Paul, both of Kentucky, also oppose the OBBB due to similar budgetary concerns.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, meanwhile, recently said she would not vote for the OBBB (after previously voting yes) unless it removed certain artificial intelligence-related provisions.

Truth and Accuracy

Elon Escalates War Against 'Big Beautiful Bill': 'KILL the BILL'
