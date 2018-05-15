Mainstream Media Desperately Attacks Israel for New Jerusalem Embassy

Monday marked a historic day when the U.S. Embassy in Israel was finally moved to Jerusalem. While there was great reason to celebrate this achievement, not everyone was happy about the news.

The mainstream media wasted no time blaming Israel for the protests and violence taking place at the border with Gaza, even though the Israelis did not provoke it. There were an endless number of liberals, news anchors and self-proclaimed journalists to prove this point.

Below are just several examples:

In one of his tweets, activist Shaun King claimed Israel violated international law.

I'm done for today. I've watched/studied hundreds of photos & videos of the worst carnage imaginable. What Israel did today was not just wrong, it was evil and criminal and violates international law and norms. Husbands, fathers, sons, wives, mothers, & daughters -slaughtered. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) May 15, 2018

“I’m done for today. I’ve watched/studied hundreds of photos & videos of the worst carnage imaginable,” King wrote. “What Israel did today was not just wrong, it was evil and criminal and violates international law and norms. Husbands, fathers, sons, wives, mothers, & daughters -slaughtered.”

But Israel wasn’t the only one getting blamed. Steve Schmidt, an MSNBC contributor and supposedly a Republican strategist, said President Donald Trump has “blood on his hands.”

Steve Schmidt: There is blood on Trump's hands https://t.co/zyc2nD4K2J via @msnbc. Thanks to Chris Hayes @chrislhayes @allinwithchris for a great conversation about the hypocrisy, extremism, idiocy and death that were loosed by this incompetent administration today . — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 15, 2018

Do you think moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem was the right move? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“There is blood on Trump’s hands. Thanks to (MSNBC host) Chris Hayes for a great conversation about the hypocrisy, extremism, idiocy and death that were loosed by this incompetent administration today,” he wrote on Twitter, while attaching a video of an interview he had done with Hayes.

However, even Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer praised the president for delivering on his campaign promise.

“In a long overdue move, we have moved our embassy to Jerusalem,” the New York Democrat said in a statement, according to the Washington Examiner. “Every nation should have the right to choose its capital. I sponsored legislation to do this two decades ago, and I applaud President Trump for doing it.”

The desire to move the embassy was not exclusive to Trump. Former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama also supported this stance at some point during their administrations. Trump just happened to fulfill a decades-old promise.

If this had happened under Clinton or Obama, the same liberal media would have had a different reaction, one of praise rather than condemnation.

RELATED: Report: CNN, MSNBC Has Given Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer $175 Million in Free Media Coverage

Israel chose to protect its borders like any other sovereign nation. It would be absurd to expect the military to sit and do nothing while being attacked.

But apparently that doesn’t matter to the anti-Israel crowd, who continue to spread their false claims.

Mitch Behna is a conservative who previously blogged for Wayne Dupree at waynedupree.com and the pro-life blog Live Action at liveaction.org.

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.