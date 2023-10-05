The establishment media maintains an incestuous relationship with the Democratic Party.

The latest example occurred Wednesday evening when media personalities and executives from multiple media companies attended a dinner to “celebrate” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, according to Politico.

The all-female list of dinner attendees included Kimberly Godwin, president of ABC News, and Rashida Jones, president of MSNBC.

NBC News reporter Andrea Mitchell and MSNBC host Joy Reid also attended.

The dinner was hosted by current and former White House officials Ashley Allison, Ashley Etienne, Stefanie Brown James and Adrienne Elrod, Politico said.

Conservatives on social media pointed out the establishment media’s unethical connection to Democrats in power.

Philip Letsou, deputy communications director for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, marveled at the brazenness in a Thursday post on X.

“Just the presidents of ABC News and MSNBC and multiple major journalists all at a dinner party ‘celebrating’ the current White House press secretary,” Letsou tweeted.

Just the presidents of ABC News and MSNBC and multiple major journalists all at a dinner party “celebrating” the current White House press secretary pic.twitter.com/9Ll1XYdbrJ — Philip Letsou (@philipletsou) October 5, 2023

Curtis Houck, managing editor of the conservative media watchdog site NewsBusters, had even more pointed comments.

“So-called journalists partying with those they are supposed to hold to account,” Houck said in a Thursday post.

“This is even more common than you can imagine. They’re all friends and in the same social circles. In turn, they have each other’s backs. They comfort the comfortable and afflict the afflicted!” he added.

So-called journalists partying with those they are supposed to hold to account. This is even more common than you can imagine. They’re all friends and in the same social circles. In turn, they have each other’s backs. They comfort the comfortable and afflict the afflicted! https://t.co/dzIYd3Acve — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 5, 2023

Julio Rosas of Townhall noted that the Politico story did not explain what exactly the media personalities celebrated.

“That was not mentioned because it is well-known how poor of a press secretary Jean-Pierre has been during her tenure behind the podium,” Rosas wrote in the site’s “Tipsheet” on Thursday.

What we know of the liberal mind, coupled with Jean-Pierre’s obvious incompetence, allows us to venture a plausible guess.

The celebration probably had something to do with identity politics. If we did not already suspect as much, the all-female guest list alone would have raised suspicions.

As a lesbian of “color,” Jean-Pierre checks nearly every box that matters to virtue-signaling liberals. If the press secretary were to begin posing as a man, the establishment media might erect a statue of her.

Whatever the reason for the celebration, it certainly involved old-fashioned conflicts of interest.

Houck referred to “So-called journalists.” He did not overstate the case.

Media executives and personalities cannot attend social functions with the powerful and still call themselves “journalists.”

News outlets have no other mission but to inform the public and, as Houck wrote, “hold to account” government officials.

Anything that compromises that mission undermines public confidence in both journalism and government.

For anyone who might regard the Jean-Pierre dinner and others like it as harmless, consider one thing.

The Russian newspaper Pravda, when it operated under Soviet rule, spent each day celebrating the Communist regime.

