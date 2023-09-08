MSNBC’s cult of far-left viewers will probably be delighted to see former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is joining the network’s lineup on Mondays beginning later this month.

The network announced on Thursday the former mouthpiece for the inept Biden administration will take up the 8 p.m. ET of its programming on Mondays beginning later this month, Variety reported.

Psaki will take one night from MSNBC host Chris Hayes, who has been giving up Mondays to a rotating cast of far-left hosts recently anyway.

At least Nicolle Wallace will no longer be the most abrasive person on the network.

Psaki hasn’t announced what her show in primetime will look like. Perhaps she will circle back to the world on that at some point before she debuts on Sept. 25.

We can assume it will be just as dull and misleading as Sunday’s “Inside with Jen Psaki,” but just a day later and in the evening as opposed to in the morning.

The Sunday show will continue to air while Hayes will host his show from Tuesday to Friday.

It’s worth noting that Psaki’s presence during primetime appears to be a sign MSNBC is going all-in on getting her former boss, President Joe Biden, reelected.

Few people expect fair or even accurate coverage from the network anyway, so why not put someone up who has shamelessly lied for him previously?

Can Psaki be expected to cover Biden fairly? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 17% (1 Votes) No: 83% (5 Votes)

Psaki debuted on MSNBC last year and has been a hit with the network’s loyal audience since her morning show launched in March of this year.

Lying on cable television does seem to suit her better than lying to the White House press pool. Let’s take a look at some of her lowlights as Biden’s press secretary:

🚨🚨🚨 Jen Psaki says that it is a “conspiracy theory” that HHS “safe smoking kits” contain crack pipes. “It’s not accurate.” pic.twitter.com/5D0lBnCXNh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 12, 2022

Unreal gaslighting as White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki doubles down on the insane notion that it’s Republicans and not Democrats who have and continue to want to defund the police. Credit to Fox News’s Peter Doocy for hanging tough and not backing down on Psaki’s lies. pic.twitter.com/YwfkCzPXhT — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 30, 2021

Psaki spews hot molten lava in complete meltdown when Peter Doocy calls out Biden’s Border Lies to her face pic.twitter.com/hmi0GPMoVc — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 19, 2022

Peter Doocy DRAGS Psaki through 4 STRAIGHT minutes of savagery as he calls out her ABSURD LIES Over Record High Gas Prices Under Biden pic.twitter.com/BIlQAHeM3l — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) March 9, 2022

Psaki set a really low bar as it relates to being the face of the Biden White House.

Yet somehow current press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has been worse than her predecessor. Exceedingly worse.

Based on Psaki’s career trajectory, though, we could assume that Jean-Pierre might end up stealing Joy Reid’s MSNBC slot – once she’s finally had enough of the circus.

