Mainstream Media Quickly Defends Hollywood Stars from Ricky Gervais' Golden Globes Barbs

Ricky Gervais speaks onstage during the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 5, 2020.Paul Drinkwater / NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty ImagesRicky Gervais speaks onstage during the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 5, 2020. (Paul Drinkwater / NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images)

By Skye Malmberg
Published January 6, 2020 at 3:26pm
Many in the mainstream media rushed to the defense of Hollywood in response to Rick Gervais’ scorching monologue at the Golden Globe Awards in California on Sunday night.

Gervais savagely mocked those in attendance as out-of-touch elitists and hypocrites.

“This is the last time I’m hosting these awards. I don’t care anymore,” he said during his opening monologue. “I’m joking: I never did.”

Gervais asked the audience to have a sense of humor before opening fire with both barrels.

“Let’s go out with a bang. Let’s have a laugh at your expense,” he said. “Remember, they’re just jokes. We’re all gonna die soon and there’s no sequel, so remember that.”

With Apple CEO Tim Cook in the crowd, the British comedian said the tech company “roared into the TV game with ‘The Morning Show,’ a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing, made by a company that runs sweatshops in China.

“Well, you say you’re woke, but the companies you work for in China — I mean, unbelievable. Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service you’d call your agent, wouldn’t you?

“So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So, if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your god, and f— off.”

He also pointed to the #MeToo sexual misconduct scandal that has rocked Hollywood in recent years.

“Tonight isn’t just about the people in front of the camera. In this room are some of the most important TV and film executives in the world. People from every background,” Gervais said. “But they all have one thing in common: They’re all terrified of Ronan Farrow. He’s coming for ya. He’s coming for ya.”

While many viewers applauded his bold takedown of Hollywood’s high and mighty, mainstream media outlets were much less enthusiastic about his monologue.

The Washington Post, for example, declared that “nobody cared” about Gervais’ truthful jokes — ignoring the fact that #HollywoodHypocrites was trending on Twitter.

Slate called Gervais a “jerk” and claimed the zinger about Hollywood celebrities being out of touch was “a swing and a miss.”

CNN praised Hollywood stars for addressing political topics in spite of Gervais’ dissuasion.

The public response was much different.

Many Twitter users lambasted the media outlets’ stance on Gervais’ Golden Globes performance.

Meanwhile, NBC’s YouTube video of Gervais’ monologue had over 3 million views by Monday evening, with 148,000 thumbs up and just 2,000 thumbs down.

YouTube commenters seemed delighted by Gervais’ speech.

“I cried laughing. This feels like Justice,” one said.

“This man deserves a golden globe for most epic monologue ever given in an award show,” another YouTube user said.

Skye Malmberg
News Writer, The Western Journal
Skye Malmberg has been an Editorial and Social Media Intern for the Western Journal since 2019. Ever since she was ten years old, she has had a passion for writing stories and reporting local news. Skye is currently working towards her bachelors degree in Communications.







