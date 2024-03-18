The nationwide crafts and fabrics retailer Joann filed for bankruptcy on Monday but expects to remain open as it attempts to pay down its ballooning debts.

NBC News reported the Ohio-based company, which first opened its doors 81 years ago, is staring down the barrel of an estimated $1 billion in debt during a time of economic uncertainty.

However, the company is not waving the white flag and intends to navigate its current troubles and to keep all of its locations and its website open.

Joann Fabrics and Crafts has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as it seeks to reorganize its finances. https://t.co/C07z1azI6W — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 18, 2024

In a Monday statement that coincided with the bankruptcy protection filing, Joann said it will honor its commitments to its employees, customers and vendors.

“Customers, vendors, landlords, and other trade creditors will not see any disruption in services,” the company vowed. “The Company remains as focused as ever on providing customers with quality products and services that inspire their creativity.”

According to CNN Business, Joann intends to use the bankruptcy to reorganize and stay open for the long haul.

It has secured funding that will cut the $1 billion in debt in half.

Do you shop at Joann? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The company has struggled for years but saw a resurgence in popularity during the COVID pandemic when more Americans were at home and working on projects. But since the end of the pandemic, Americans have less money to spend due to rising inflation.

Joann does not plan to close any of its roughly 850 nationwide stores.

Instead, a restructuring will attempt to help it keep up with its competitors such as Hobby Lobby, which offers more affordable prices for home goods.

Joann Chief Financial Officer Scott Sekella said in a statement obtained by CNN Business that the company has every intention to survive.

“This agreement is a significant step forward in addressing Joann’s capital structure needs, and it will provide us with the financial resources and flexibility necessary to continue to deliver best-in-class product assortments and enhance the customer experience wherever they are shopping with us,” Sekella said.

Joann went public in 2021 and had been listed on the NASDAQ for the last three years as JOAN.

As part of the bankruptcy, the company will revert to being a privately-owned company.

The company has since been delisted from the NASDAQ and trading of its shares was halted just after 11 a.m. ET.

Joann’s shares were trading at more than $16 in May 2021, NBC reported. By Monday morning, the shares had tumbled to being valued at less than $1.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.