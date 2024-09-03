A commander of a deployed United States warship has been relieved of all duties due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command the vessel.

Cmdr. Cameron Yaste was relieved of command Friday, handing over the USS John S. McCain to Capt. Allison Christy for her to temporarily command, according to Stars and Stripes.

The USS John S. McCain is an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer currently deployed to the Gulf of Oman to counter Houthi rebels.

The destroyer is part of the USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group.

Strike group commander Rear Adm.Christopher Alexander cited a “loss of confidence to command the guided-missile destroyer” as the reason for his decision to dismiss Yaste.

The destroyer’s former commander first took the helm on this ship in October 2023, and it didn’t take long for the Navy officer to make a name for himself.

In April, a single picture posted to the official U.S. Navy account made the commander famous.

In the photo, posted to the branch’s Instagram account, Yaste can be seen firing a rifle with a mounted optic. People were quick to notice a major issue: The rifle scope was mounted backwards.

The photo soon went viral as an embarrassment for Yaste, the person who set up the rifle, everyone in the chain of taking and posting the picture, and the Navy itself.

This is the state of our Navy👇Featuring an instagram post (left) about #readiness with a man shooting a rifle while looking down a Trijicon scope that is mounted BACKWARDS. This is so embarrassing 😑 pic.twitter.com/aYIql99Qgx — Frankly Frank (@CastiglioneFrnk) April 9, 2024

The United States Marine Corps didn’t let the opportunity go to waste, and soon posted its own version of the photo with the same optic on a rifle.

This time, the optic was mounted correctly.

The photo, uploaded to the USMC’s official X account, showed several marines firing live rounds at targets with the seemingly snarky caption “Clear Sight Picture.”

Clear Sight Picture#Marines assigned to the @15thMEUOfficial conduct a live-fire deck shoot aboard the @usnavy amphibious assault ship USS Boxer, April 6. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations.#BlueGreenTeam pic.twitter.com/NJqe4mLdmh — U.S. Marines (@USMC) April 10, 2024

Marksmanship and firearm accessory knowledge are of course not exactly necessary skills for commanding a warship, but an error like this slipping through multiple supposedly knowledgeable people should set off alarm bells.

Rifles and other small arms have a key role on warships of all sizes in deterring hostile parties attempting to board, maintaining order and defending the ship’s commander.

These firearms, when set up correctly, excel at this work.

As for Yaste, his work will now revolve around administrative duties at Naval Station Everett, in Washington state.

