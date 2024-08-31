Share
Former Navy SEAL Congressman Lays Out 4 Disastrous Results of Harris' Afghanistan Leadership Failure

 By Randy DeSoto  August 31, 2024 at 7:00am
Republican Rep. Eli Crane of Arizona argued Friday there were at least four disastrous results of President Joe Biden’s precipitous withdrawal from Afghanistan, which Vice President Kamala fully supported.

Harris told CNN’s Dana Bash in April 2021 that she was “the last person in the room” and she was “comfortable” with the decision they made.

Speaking at a news conference in Phoenix with fellow combat veterans present to mark the third anniversary of the U.S. final pull-out on August 30, 2021, the former Navy SEAL noted that Kamala Harris said “she was the last person in that room and, she did sign off, and I want to go through what she signed off on.”

“She signed off on leaving $7 billion of U.S. taxpayer-funded equipment behind. It’s now being used to oppress some of our allies around the world, to kill some of our allies in that region,” Crane said.

“It’s also being sold and those profits are being used to fund terrorism around the world,” he added.

Foreign Policy headlined in July 2023, “The Taliban Are Now Arms Dealers.”

“Terrorists are shopping for left-behind American weapons—and turning them against Washington’s friends around the world,” the outlet reported.

“Left-behind American assault rifles command a premium: an M4 in good condition can fetch up to $2,400, a status symbol with as much cachet in the Himalayan tribal belt as a luxury handbag in Manhattan.”

The stash “included roughly 600,000 weapons of all calibers, nearly 300 fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, over 80,000 vehicles of several models, communications equipment, and other advanced materiel such as night vision goggles and biometric systems,” according to the U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction.

The Taliban held a parade earlier this month with some of the American military equipment seized by the group.

Crane said one thing that concerned him the most of the items left behind was the night vision equipment.

“People don’t understand modern warfare and how important that is. I can tell you as somebody who participated in three wartime deployments in Iraq what a foolish maneuver that was because we own the night,” he said.

“Our enemies don’t like to fight us at night because we have night vision capability, and so by leaving that equipment behind you’re ensuring that our allies and our sons and daughters that have to go back into that region and fight some of our adversaries are going to be killed and come home in boxes because we left much of this equipment behind,” Crane added.  “That’s exactly what Kamala Harris signed off on.”

The congressman stated that another devastating impact of the decision was that many American allies among the Afghan population were left to be hunted down and killed, often with their family members raped and tortured in front of them first.

Crane said, “Kamala Harris signed off on that” too.

“We also left behind intelligence, very crucial intelligence like biometrics that are now being used to hunt down those very allies that we left behind,” he pointed out.

Finally, he faulted Harris for agreeing to evacuate 120,000 Afghan people without properly vetting them.

“They now came into this country. We don’t know who they are. We don’t know where they’re going, and we don’t know what their intentions are. Does that remind you of something else? Maybe our wide open southern border,” Crane said.

Afghanistan war veteran Jeannette Garcia also spoke at Friday’s news conference.

“I’m here speaking today because as someone who served in Afghanistan, it was troubling to witness the horrific withdrawal that happened three years ago,” she said.

Garcia recounted receiving calls from her former Afghan interpreters begging her to help them get out of the country, but she did have the means to do it living back in the United States.

“They risked their lives for me, and now they’ve been left out there, and I don’t know what’s happened to them, due to the disgusting withdrawal,” she said.

“As a woman seeing Vice President Kamala Harris being the female choice of candidate to be the first president of the United States is not something I want to see,” concluded Garcia, who was recently elected to the Avondale, Arizona city council.

She urged people to vote for Trump “because he will stand for us.”

Randy DeSoto
Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Conversation