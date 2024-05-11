Three inmates escaped overnight from the Caddo County Jail in Caddo County, Oklahoma, on Thursday — but their escapade would be short-lived.

The escapees had been identified as Davantae Winters, 23, Hector Hernandez, 31, and Michael Brown, 40—all of Anadarko, Oklahoma, according to reporting from KOKH-TV and The Lawton Constitution.

The Caddo County District Court issued arrest warrants for the fugitives on Friday, The Lawton Constitution reported.

The Caddo County Sheriff’s Office is carrying out an investigation into the escape, reviewing CCTV footage, and working to find the missing prisoners, KOKH-TV reported at the time.

Individuals were initially advised not to approach or make contact with the fugitives on account of them possibly being armed and dangerous, KSWO-TV reported.

On account of the incident, the Caddo County Courthouse was briefly shut down, the news station added.

Late Friday, however, all three men were apprehended, according to the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

“ALL THREE ESCAPEES ARE BACK IN CUSTODY!” the sheriff’s office boasted, before noting that all three men were tracked down to “the Oklahoma City area.”

Winters is facing the most serious charges, including first-degree murder for the December 2023 death of Dangelo Pollard, who was found shot and dead in his car, according to The Lawton Constitution.

Winters has also faced in the past charges of child neglect and convictions related to armed robbery, the newspaper reported.

Furthermore, the convict also faces open cases of possessing a firearm after having past felony convictions, possessing controlled dangerous substances, possessing drug paraphernalia, and conspiring to distribute controlled dangerous substances, The Lawton Constitution reported.

Hernandez is charged with trafficking illegal drugs, according to the outlets. He has also faced past convictions related to similar charges.

Brown is facing charges of second-degree burglary, grand larceny, and threatening violence, The Lawton Constitution reported.

He is also accused of engaging in assault and battery on another inmate, according to the newspaper.

Earlier this year in Hawaii, an inmate who escaped prison ended up dying after being hit by a vehicle, according to CBS News.

Matthew J. Ornellas Jr., was serving time for drug-related offenses and was a minimum-security inmate, according to the outlet.

The convict was on the run from Kauai Community Correctional Center in Kauai County, Hawaii.

Ornellas had climbed a razor wire fence and escaped from the view of chasing correctional officers upon entering an area with dense bushes, CBS News reported.

He was then found dead after being hit by the vehicle.

