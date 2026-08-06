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Trans Star Jailed, Charged with Multiple Felonies Related to 'Alleged Sexual Assault Involving a Juvenile'

 By Samuel Short  August 5, 2026 at 5:44pm
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The thing that never happens happened again as a “transgender” reality TV star was arrested for an incident “related to an alleged sexual assault involving a juvenile.”

Sidney Starr, whose real name is reportedly Sidney Favors, is a 37-year-old man known for appearances on shows like “Atlanta Plastic,” “Love and Hip-Hop: New York,” and “Girlfriends and Champagne.”

The U.K.’s Daily Mail reported he was arrested Sunday after an investigation over an incident that allegedly occurred at an Embassy Suites hotel in Hapeville, Georgia.

A release by Hapeville Police said, “On August 2, 2026, officers with the Hapeville Police Department responded to an incident at 3450 International Blvd (Embassy Suites) in Hapeville Georgia.” The charges in the case included “multiple felony offenses related to an alleged sexual assault involving a juvenile.”

Specifically, Favors was reportedly charged with sodomy, aggravated child molestation, and sexual battery against a child under 16.

He garnered attention in 2021 for becoming the first transgender person to join the cast of a spin-off of the reality TV series “Bad Girls Club.”

Does it seem to you that trans and trans-supporting individuals look for access to children far more often than non-trans people?

Favors bragged at the time to social media followers, “I’m finally a Bad Girl Baddie! I’m The First Transgender Bad Girl cast member for The Baddies of Atl tv show! !!

“I’m proud to be with all the iconic Bad Girls! It’s LIt!”

A photo of Favors after the arrest was later posted on social media platform X.

For the left, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to argue these incidents are isolated.

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Trans activists frequently seem to be interested in children.

In June, New Hampshire Public Radio reported that former New Hampshire Democratic Rep. Stacie Laughton, born Barry Laughton, a 42-year-old transgender politician, was sentenced to 33 years in prison on three counts of sexual exploitation of children. Laughton was billed as the first trans person in the state legislature in 2021.

His crimes included encouraging his partner to take explicit photographs of children at a Massachusetts day care where she worked.

Laughton’s and Favors’ cases are those of prominent individuals.

These people often seek positions in education, public office, and other influential roles.

The rhetoric surrounding their mental illness has pushed for acceptance and tolerance under the theory that they are just trying to live their lives.

After incidents like these, that’s no longer a defensible position.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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