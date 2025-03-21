Share
A woman writes a message during an event held by relatives of the passengers and supporters to mark the 10th year since the Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 carrying 239 people disappeared from radar screens on March 8, 2014, while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, China, in Subang Jaya on March 3, 2024.
A woman writes a message during an event held by relatives of the passengers and supporters to mark the 10th year since the Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 carrying 239 people disappeared from radar screens on March 8, 2014, while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, China, in Subang Jaya on March 3, 2024. (Arif Kartono - AFP / Getty Images)

Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 Search Is Back On, Government Approves $70 Million Scramble

 By Ole Braatelien  March 21, 2025 at 6:30am
The search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 continues now that an oceanic robotics company has secured a new contract with the Malaysian government.

Texas-based Ocean Infinity and Malaysian cabinet ministers have agreed to a “no-find, no-fee” contract, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said on Wednesday.

This means the Malaysian government would pay Ocean Infinity $70 million, but only if it successfully finds the plane wreckage, according to the Associated Press.

“The government is committed to continuing the search operation and providing closure for the families of the passengers of flight MH370,” Loke said in a statement.

The special contract would allow the company to search a new area of the Indian Ocean, covering 15,000 square kilometers (5,800 square miles).

Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 crashed on March 8, 2014.

Departing from Malaysia’s capitol, Kuala Lumpur, the Boeing aircraft and its 239 passengers would never reach Beijing, China.

Do you think this search will find the plane?

Shortly after takeoff, the plane mysteriously vanished from radar.

From that point, satellite data showed the aircraft moving from its original flight path and flying south toward the southern Indian Ocean, where it likely crashed.

An initial search for the missing aircraft and its passengers yielded little. Some debris was discovered on the shores of East Africa and on some island beaches in the Indian Ocean, but little else.

In 2018, Ocean Infinity tried a private search yet failed to find the wreckage.

But CEO Oliver Punkett said the company has since improved its technology and has further collaborated with experts to determine an ideal search area.

Loke said the contract hasn’t been finalized yet but soon will be.

It’s not clear how long the search contract would be valid, but Loke had previously said it would cover an 18-month period, according to Reuters.

