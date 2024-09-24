Share
News
Malaysia Inspectors-General of Police Razarudin Husain speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, on Monday.
Malaysia Inspectors-General of Police Razarudin Husain speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, on Monday. (AP)

Police Rescue 187 Children Amid Sex Abuse Probe of Islamic Group

 By The Associated Press  September 24, 2024 at 5:45am
Share

Malaysian police said Monday they have rescued 187 more children and raided locations nationwide linked to an Islamic business group that is being investigated for alleged sexual assault of children.

National police chief Razarudin Husain said the children and young people, including 59 under age 5, were rescued from welfare homes linked to Global Ikhwan Services and Business, or GISB Holdings. They included a boy who was seen being caned and another child who was seen being stepped on in online videos, he said.

That brought the number of children under age 18 who have been rescued to 572 since the case against GISB erupted earlier this month, he said,

Police also arrested 156 more suspects for investigation, he said.

Police say some children are believed to have been sodomized and taught to sexually abuse each other, denied medical treatment, and burned with hot metal spoons as punishment. Medical screening so far has determined that at least 13 teens were sodomized and that 172 children suffered long-term physical and emotional injuries.

Trending:
Newly Uncovered Video Shows Kamala Harris Repeatedly Yelling 'Down with Deportation!'

The victims are mostly children of GISB employees, placed in the homes since they were infants and believed to be indoctrinated from a young age to be loyal to the group, police said.

The increased police action against GISB came after the country’s king called for a swift police investigation and action in the case, which has shocked and enraged the nation.

GISB, which aims to promote an Islamic way of life, owns mini-markets, bakeries, restaurants, pharmacies and other businesses in Malaysia and abroad. It has its roots in the Al Arqam Islamic sect, which was deemed heretical and banned by the government in 1994.

Last week, police detained members of GISB’s top management, including CEO Nasiruddin Mohamad Ali, two of his wives, and two of his children. Some family members of the late Ashaari Mohamad, who headed Al Arqam before his death in 2010, were also arrested.

Nasiruddin earlier admitted there may have been some sodomy cases in the homes but denied any widespread abuse.

Razarudin said there were an estimated 10,000 employees and followers of GISB who were believed to be practicing the Al Arqam teachings. Islamic authorities are investigating, he said.

He said police have raided 280 locations nationwide linked to GISB, but most have been vacated. In 59 of the locations, police seized Islamic books and materials with deviant teachings, he said.

Authorities have frozen 138 bank accounts linked to GISB, with a total value of about 1.9 million ringgit ($452,000), and 14 properties as part of a probe into money laundering, he said. Several people have been charged with sexual assault of children.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Police Rescue 187 Children Amid Sex Abuse Probe of Islamic Group
Pope Francis Abruptly Cancels Events Due to Health Issue
Police in Pakistan Gun Down 'Blasphemer' Two Days After He Was Accused of Insulting Muhammad
State Supreme Court Issues Crushing Ruling, Stripping Former Attorney General of Law License
GOP State Senator Sues University, Dozens of Academics for a 'Multi-Year Racketeering and Anti-Trust Enterprise'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation