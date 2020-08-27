SECTIONS
Man Accused of Murdering His Own Daughters in Gruesome 'Honor Killing' Arrested

By Jack Davis
Published August 27, 2020 at 8:28am
A 12-year manhunt for a Muslim man wanted in connection with the allegedly religiously motivated murders of his two daughters ended Wednesday with the arrest of Yaser Abdel Said, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Said was taken into custody without incident in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI release posted on the FBI’s website. Said had been on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives since December 4, 2014. Said will soon be transferred to Dallas County for proceedings related to the 2008 deaths of his daughters Amina, 18, and Sarah, 17.

Police investigators classified the shootings as “honor killings,” WFAA-TV in Dallas reported.

Irving, Texas, police Detective Eric Curtis told WFAA-TV in Dallas that the girls were dating non-Muslims against the father’s wishes.

“I think that frustrated him and he could not handle that,” Curtis said. “And ultimately that’s why he decided to kill them.”

Twelve years later, authorities have him in custody.

“The FBI-led Dallas Violent Crimes Task Force has worked tirelessly to find Yaser Abdel Said. These experienced investigators never gave up on their quest to find him and pledged to never forget the young victims in this case,” FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno said in the news release.

Is this finally justice for the victims?

“His capture and arrest bring us one step closer to justice for Amina and Sarah.”

Irving Police Chief Jeff Spivey told WFAA that, despite the passage of time, investigators were determined to make an arrest in the case.

“This man brutally murdered, shot to death his two daughters in his taxi cab,” Spivey told the station. “We have tirelessly followed every lead, never losing hope that we would one day locate and arrest Yaser Said.”

The FBI release said Said is accused of taking his daughters for a ride in his taxicab on Jan. 1, 2008. They were later found dead of multiple gunshots in the cab in Irving. A warrant for Said’s arrest was issued the next day.

According to WFAA, the FBI arrested Said’s son, Islam Said, and his brother, Yasim Said, of Euless, Texas, on charges of harboring a fugitive.

“We do expect that there were others who provided aid and comfort to this fugitive for a long period of time,” DeSarno said, according to WFAA.

In a Twitter post, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, the Somali-born women’s rights advocate who now lives in the United States as an American citizen, celebrated the “honor killings” arrest.

Police said Amina was shot twice. Sarah was shot nine times.

According to WFAA, Sarah called 911 after being shot and told dispatchers, “My dad shot me. I’m dying. Stop it. Stop it.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







