SECTIONS
Crime
Print

Texas Gives Middle East Immigrant Death Penalty for ‘Honor Killings’

By Neetu Chandak
at 6:01am
Print

A Jordanian immigrant was sentenced to death Tuesday after he was convicted in the “honor killings” of his daughter’s American husband and her Iranian activist friend.

Ali Mahwood-Awad Irsan, 60, was found guilty in July of shooting his son-in-law, Coty Beavers, 28, and his daughter’s friend Gelareh Bagherzadeh, 30, in 2012.

Isran was angered that his Muslim daughter, Nesreen, converted to Christianity after marrying Beavers in 2012, at Bagherzadeh’s encouragement, The Associated Press reported Tuesday.

Irsan planned on killing Nesreen, but only after killing those who she cared about and those who helped her. Isran’s hit list also included Beavers’ twin brother and mother, Isran’s wife, Shmou Alrawabdeh, said at the trials as part of a plea agreement with officials, according to the AP.

“But he wanted to kill all those she loved first, so that she would suffer that much more before she died,” prosecutor Jon Stephenson said during the trials, the Houston Chronicle reported.

TRENDING: Facebook Challenger Has Something Zuckerberg Doesn’t Offer: Freedom

Isran told the jurors that while he was upset with his daughter’s decision, he was not involved with the honor killings, according to the AP.

Alrawabdeh’s son, Nasim, was also charged with capital murder after allegedly shooting Bagherzadeh in her car. He is awaiting trial.

Nesreen said she had to get a protective order after moving out so that her family would not harass her, the AP reported.

Isran was accused of several violent and unlawful acts since immigrating to the U.S. in 1979. He allegedly raped his first wife, who was blind, and later manipulated her into marriage, the Chronicle reported.

Isran was also accused of raping his oldest daughter after she married a man he did not like and killing another son-in-law, both in 1999.

A different daughter at the trial said that Isran lauded the 9/11 attacks and supposedly asked family members to serve as suicide bombers, the Chronicle reported.

Isran was sentenced to the death penalty after jurors listened to testimonies for two weeks.

This was the first death penalty sentence under Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, who started in January 2017.

RELATED: Shark Stolen in Aquarium Heist, Mastermind Wheeled It Out in Baby Stroller

Attorneys representing Isran plan on appealing the verdict, according to the AP.

Isran is a naturalized American citizen.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Richard Pollock

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Report: Trump to Deport Known Assassin Other Presidents Turned a Blind Eye To

Chuck Ross

Omarosa Manigault has an expression of intense interest at the briefing.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Interview Turns Brutal as Host Asks Omarosa Very Simple Questions from Her Book

Jack Davis

Donald Trump attends 'Celebrity Apprentice' Red Carpet Event at Trump Tower on January 20, 2015 in New York City.Rob Kim/Getty Images

Trump Says ‘Apprentice’ Producer Called Him To Tell the Truth About ‘N-Word’ Tapes

The Western Journal

Trump DefenseHans Pennink/AP Photo

Trump Signs Bill Named After Sen. McCain, Still Finds Way To Troll Rival

Jack Davis

Sam Adams logo360b/Shutterstock

Mayor Pushing Boycott of Sam Adams Over Pro-Trump Owner Gets Wake-Up Call from the Public

The Western Journal

Andrew CuomoSeth Wenig/AP Photo

Cuomo Accidentally Confesses to Federal Crime During Speech

Chris Agee

Author and television host Bill O'Reilly attends the 'Killing Reagan' Washington DC premiere at The Newseum on October 6, 2016.Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images

Bill O’Reilly Takes Strong Stance on NFL Anthem Controversy: ‘Don’t Like it, Go to Canada’

The Western Journal

Gerry Broome/AP Photo

Al Gore Forced to Walk Back Trump Comments After Seeing State of Environment

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.