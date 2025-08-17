Man Allegedly Gets 6 Roblox Groomers Arrested - Now Roblox Banned Him and Is Threatening a Lawsuit, According to Predator Hunter

55Online video game company Roblox is engaged in a legal battle with a user whose work catching child predators on the game went viral.

User “Schlep” has achieved internet fame after making it his mission to catch groomers who use Roblox to prey on children.

Schlep is now 22, but his traumatic experience as a child, being the victim of a groomer himself, led him to the work that saw six arrests of alleged child predators who were using Roblox to engage in their sick behavior.

Indeed, Schlep claims that a developer at Roblox was the one who groomed him between the ages of 12 and 15.

How anyone could have a problem with the work this young man is now doing to ensure children just trying to play video games aren’t victims of predators is puzzling, but Roblox found a way.

On Wednesday, Schlep posted an image to social media platform X of a letter that details his ongoing legal battle again Roblox, which served him a cease-and-desist letter, as well as banned him from the game.

Schlep’s letter says that Roblox decided to sidestep the issue of their platform being a rallying ground for predators, instead opting to update their Terms of Service to out “vigilante groups.”

An official statement regarding Roblox: pic.twitter.com/nVJ30lUqaG — Schlep (@RealSchlep) August 14, 2025

According to PC Magazine, Roblox’s chief safety officer, Matt Kaufman, made a statement via blog post about so-called vigilantes, describing how their behavior would be handled, although he did not mention Schlep by name.

“Any account, including those of vigilante groups or individuals, caught violating our policies will face consequences up to and including removal and banning, where warranted,” Kaufman wrote.

Needless to say, this all looks horrible for Roblox.

A young man who allegedly had a horrible experience as a child — which led to a suicide attempt, according to his letter — had the courage and determination to seek out the vile creatures that once tried to harm him.

How does Roblox thank him?

They ban him and appear to be protecting the predators he wants to expose.

This negative coverage is not going anywhere for Roblox as they face a lawsuit from Louisiana for failing to protect children, as Forbes reports.

Famous predator hunter Chris Hansen has been pursuing Roblox for the very reasons Schlep has and announced the two were working together on an investigation of the game, something Schlep also included in his posted letter.

Private platforms banning users is nothing new. We see it happen because of a user’s politics, activities outside the platform, or just the memes they post.

But banning someone for finding out child predators and getting them arrested?

This won’t go well for Roblox.

