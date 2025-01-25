Share
Watch: Chris Hansen of 'To Catch a Predator' Fame Helps Authorities Nab Illegal Aliens

 By Ben Zeisloft  January 25, 2025 at 6:27am
As President Donald Trump orders the deportation of illegal aliens, even Chris Hansen of “To Catch A Predator” fame has been getting in on the action.

The internet personality was featured in a segment of “Jesse Watters Primetime” posted to social media on Thursday that discussed the new Trump administration efforts to round up criminal foreigners, some of whom Hansen encountered during a child predator sting.

According to Hansen, last week he met two different illegal alien men from Honduras on the same night during a sting in Genesee County, Michigan.

They were seeking sex with a girl they apparently thought was 15 years old, as shown in a clip played by Watters.

“What was that for? The $50 was for ‘sexo con chica quince años,’” he read from a text message exchange with one of the Hondurans, a claim which the illegal alien denied.

But Hansen again insisted that he indeed offered $50 for a specific sex act.

WARNING: The following video contains sexual language that some readers may find offensive.


“Are you here in this country legally? Do you have U.S. citizenship?” Hansen asked.

He admitted that he was illegal.

The other Honduran featured in the clip likewise denied the charge, after which Hansen noted that he “could go back to Honduras.”

“No, por favor,” he pleaded.

Hansen then told Watters that beyond “two illegal Hondurans” showing up “in the same night,” both men had been in the country before, were kicked out, and snuck back in, only to get nabbed in the sting.

But Hansen noticed that something is different this time.

“I can tell you, in the week that’s passed, they’ve already been picked up by ICE on a detainer,” he said.

“It’s the quickest they’ve ever seen this happen,” Hansen added in reference to the Genesee County police involved in coordinating the sting.

Watters commended Hansen for his work to help locate the illegal aliens.

“From all Americans, thank you. You’ve done more than Biden’s ICE did in four years already,” Watters said.

The fast ICE response times could be a result of orders from Trump directing the deportation of criminal illegal aliens.

One executive action signed by Trump this week said that “it is the policy of the United States to faithfully execute the immigration laws against all inadmissible and removable aliens, particularly those aliens who threaten the safety or security of the American people.”

Ben Zeisloft
Ben Zeisloft is the editor of The Republic Sentinel, a conservative news outlet owned and operated by Christians. He is a former staff reporter for The Daily Wire and has written for The Spectator, Campus Reform, and other conservative news outlets. Ben graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School with concentrations in business economics and marketing.




