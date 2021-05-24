Combined Shape
Man Allegedly Tries Breaking Into a Vehicle, Finds Out What the Owner Does for a Living When It Hits Him Like a Freight Train

Elizabeth StaufferMay 24, 2021 at 4:48pm
The moral of the following story has to be: If you plan on breaking into a car, you must first conduct due diligence.

At a minimum, find out if the owner is deadly.

In this case, an apparent would-be thief found out the hard way that the SUV in question belonged to UFC mixed martial artist Derrick Lewis.

He is nicknamed “The Black Beast” for a reason.

According to the mixed martial arts news website MMAJunkie, the incident in Houston became public Tuesday when Lewis posted an account of it on Instagram.

Details were sketchy, and nothing has been reported since last week, but Lewis was apparently, and predictably, angry as he approached his vehicle and realized what was happening. According to The Daily Caller, Lewis’ caption on an Instagram post that has since been deleted read: “Mofo pick right/wrong car to break into. HE’S OK.”

I’ll say. (Though KO’d is more like it.)

After the incident, Lewis told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that he knocked the man out.

In the video below, the suspect is seen being led to a police car with a bandaged head. It’s miraculous that he is still walking after his encounter with the UFC champ.

The camera shows a large scratch on the driver’s side of the car.

Then it pans to Lewis, who says, “Motha***** tried to break into my sh**.”

Just how dangerous is Derrick Lewis?

Do you think this will teach would-be thieves a lesson?

According to a February ESPN article, after Lewis had KO’d rival Curtis Blaydes in what the author calls the “biggest UFC main event upset in 5 years,” he was tied with “Vitor Belfort with the most knockouts in UFC history (12). Lewis also is now tied for the second-most wins in UFC heavyweight history (16) with Frank Mir. Andrei Arlovski is the all-time UFC heavyweight wins leader, with 19.”

The video below shows a series of Lewis’ top finishes so far.

If Lewis’ account of the incident is the whole story, this punk is lucky the fighter had enough restraint to just knock him out.

That should be enough to make any would-be thieves think twice next time.

