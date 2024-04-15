Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter Arman Tsarukyan just couldn’t wait long enough to get inside the cage to mix it up at UFC 300 on Saturday night.

In a video obtained by the U.K. sports website talkSPORT, Tsarukyan, the No. 4 lightweight contender in the UFC, can be seen throwing a punch at a fan moments before his fight with former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliverira at UFC 300 in Las Vegas.

The fan appeared to be making an obscene gesture at Tsarukyan as he was walking towards the Octagon, talkSPORT noted.

Footage shows the fan who Arman Tsarukyan punched during his #UFC300 walkout was giving the fighter the middle finger 🖕 pic.twitter.com/0OlPY57yYc — Violent Money TV (@ViolentMoneyTV) April 15, 2024

In retaliation, Tsarukyan lunged into the crowd and threw a punch at the fan, but was quickly restrained by security and resumed his march toward the cage.

In his post-fight news conference, UFC CEO Dana White didn’t sound very concerned that one of his fighters had launched an assault into the crowd — however brief it was.

The news conference is below.

Warning: White’s comments contain graphic language that might offend listeners.







“Yeah, you might not want to hang over things and grab people when they’re walking out,” White said, addressing the fans. “These guys are all [expletive] hyped up and whatever.

“I’m sure, we’re probably going to get sued, but we’ll deal with that on Monday, too.”

Tsarukyan wasn’t apologetic when reporters questioned him about the incident after the fight.

“He showed, ‘f*** you’ and wanted to punch me, and I wanted to punch him back, that’s it,” Tsarukyan said in his heavily accented English. “No one shows me ‘f*** you’ … it doesn’t matter who you are, I’m going to punch you in the face.

“I’m like, from Russia. Don’t do that, please, or I’m going to go to the prison in U.S.”

Now while Tsarukyan’s actions are in no way acceptable here, it’s not wise for fans to be throwing punches at professional fighters just as they are about to enter battle.

On the flipside, Tsarukyan is a professional fighter, and should act like it. Being a professional comes with a certain set of standards that you have to abide by, even when you don’t want to.

And typically, this includes not punching people you’re not supposed to.

Should there be a lawsuit over this encounter? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

So, in this case, while both parties are at fault, Tsarukyan did a greater disservice to himself and his employer, which could ultimately lead to unfortunate legal consequences.

In spite of the incident, Tsarukyan walked away with the victory on Saturday night, edging out a split-decision victory over Oliverira in a back-and-forth battle.

Tsarukyan hopes that his victory puts him in line for a championship fight against current 155-pound king and UFC No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter, Islam Makhachev.

Tsarukyan had a simple message for Makhachev when asked about a potential matchup.

“See you soon, boy.”

But regardless of whom he fights next, hopefully, next time Tsarukyan only throws his punches at the person he’s supposed to.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.