Police have arrested a man who allegedly threatened to harm law enforcement officials and then rammed an SUV into a police station on Sunday in Havre de Grace, Maryland.

The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Timothy Joel Jackson Kahl.

Kah faces two counts of attempted first-degree homicide, two counts of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and three counts of malicious destruction of property greater in worth than $1,000, according to WBAL-TV.

Havre de Grace police said a man had phoned the station around 9:40 p.m. Sunday and threatened to murder an officer, the outlet reported. Tracing the call, they discovered the man was near his house in the 400 block of Village Drive.

When officers went there, they said they found Kahl in his vehicle. According to police, he was driving recklessly, hitting multiple parked vehicles and even attempting to run over police officers, WBAL reported.

Police said Kahl then drove toward the Havre De Grace Police Department. Once he arrived, he rammed his SUV through the station’s front doors right up to the lobby, striking another car on the way, according to WJZ-TV and a video of the incident.

He then exited his vehicle and tried to assault police officers until they tased him and arrested him, the report said. According to WJZ, Kahl was then taken to Harford Memorial Hospital.

The police station received severe damage, according to the outlet. Fortunately, no officer or staff injuries or deaths were reported.

“The events that unfolded late last evening are a testament to the true dedication and professionalism of the men and women who make up the Havre de Grace Police Department and shed light on the constant danger and threats they face every day,” Havre De Grace Mayor William T. Martin wrote on Twitter.

“We are all very grateful that the subject was apprehended professionally and without any injury to our officers or the public. We must always be cognizant that no community, no matter how great, is immune to such random acts of violence. Thank you Havre de Grace police!” the tweet reads.

The incident is still under investigation.



A similar incident occurred earlier in May when a man in Oklahoma rammed his vehicle into a police patrol car and then began firing toward the police officer trapped within.

Police managed to nab the suspect after the officer fired through the windshield, striking the assailant, according to Police 1.

The suspect has been accused of “shooting with intent to kill, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and using a firearm while committing a felony,” Police 1 reported.

A month earlier in Meriden, Connecticut, a driver rammed his vehicle into multiple patrol cars and even drove over one police officer’s foot, according to WVIT-TV. Five officers were reportedly injured in the incident.

A suspect from the incident was charged with “five counts of assault in the second degree, five counts of assault on a police officer, carrying a pistol without a permit, reckless endangerment in the first degree, possession of a high-capacity magazine, weapon in a motor vehicle, four counts of evading responsibility, reckless driving, engaging police in a pursuit, misuse of license plates, no insurance, no license and operating an unregistered vehicle,” WVIT reported.

