SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Man Arrested for Threatening To Chop Up Rand Paul, Family with Ax

By Chris Agee
July 3, 2018 at 9:37am
Print

After he sustained serious injuries in an assault at his home last year and has been the target of multiple subsequent threats, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., revealed this week that a man is facing charges for threatening violence.

According to the Courier Journal, Paul shared the information at an event in Leitchfield on Monday.

“Capitol Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man who threatened to kill me and chop up my family with an axe,” he said.

The suspect has been arrested on suspicion of calling the senator’s office in Bowling Green to issue the threats. Authorities did not provide additional information, citing an ongoing investigation.

As ABC News reported, Paul discussed the recent issue and a series of threats to his family over the past year.

TRENDING: Report: Former Fox News Exec Has New Position in Trump’s White House

“It’s just horrendous that we’re having to deal with things like this,” he told reporters at an event for the Rotary Club this week.

Paul also referenced the recent scare in a tweet on Monday thanking law enforcement for their work.

Do you think American politics are becoming more violent?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“Thank you to the US Capitol Police for their arrest of the man who recently threatened to kill my family and me,” he wrote.

Citing the shooting at a congressional baseball practice game last year and an alleged attack by his neighbor, Paul said recent events have forced him to re-evaluate his travel.

“I’ve had a year where it’s becoming more and more aware that we have these real threats out there,” he said.

As a result, Paul explained that bodyguards now accompany him virtually everywhere.

“I can’t go anywhere without security,” he said. “I can’t even go to church without being worried about someone being there.”

RELATED: Rand Paul: Obama Admin Sought To Criminally ‘Entrap’ Trump Campaign

Paul described his trials as a symptom of a much larger issue among increasingly divided Americans.

“The whole country needs to take a step back,” he said. “Look, I never had a cross word with Democrats. People need to not think our political differences have to end in violence.”

Paul filed a civil suit last week against his neighbor, Rene Boucher, who pleaded guilty to a felony charge related to tackling the senator as he worked in his yard last year.

Boucher received a 30-day jail sentence, which prosecutors recently filed a motion to appeal in favor of a longer term. He was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine, serve one year of supervised release and stay away from the Paul family.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print
By Chris Agee
Freelance Writer
Chris Agee is an American journalist with more than 15 years of experience in a wide range of newsrooms.

Tags: assault, Rand Paul

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

James Woods Contacts FBI After Twitter User Hints at Murdering Trump Supporters

The Western Journal

Sportscaster Tragically Dies After Floodwaters Wash Away Van

Jack Davis

Obama Introduced as ‘Real President of the United States’

Jack Davis

Gowdy Gets Supreme Court Nod from Republican Senator Tim Scott

Amy Swearer

Lynne Griffin pays her respects at a makeshift memorial near the Capital Gazette where 5 people were shot and killed by a gunman on Thursday, on June 29

2 Reasons Why the Media Will Drop Coverage of the Capital Gazette Shooting

KrisAnne Hall

KrisAnne Hall

KrisAnne Hall: A Word from a Recovering Liberal – Walk Away

Jack Davis

Brian Ross on ABC

ABC News Severs Ties with Brian Ross After Fake News Trump Report

Jack Davis

Trump Calls for ‘Phase Two’ in Effort To Give Back to Middle Class Families

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.