Man Arrested for Threatening To Chop Up Rand Paul, Family with Ax

After he sustained serious injuries in an assault at his home last year and has been the target of multiple subsequent threats, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., revealed this week that a man is facing charges for threatening violence.

According to the Courier Journal, Paul shared the information at an event in Leitchfield on Monday.

“Capitol Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man who threatened to kill me and chop up my family with an axe,” he said.

The suspect has been arrested on suspicion of calling the senator’s office in Bowling Green to issue the threats. Authorities did not provide additional information, citing an ongoing investigation.

As ABC News reported, Paul discussed the recent issue and a series of threats to his family over the past year.

“It’s just horrendous that we’re having to deal with things like this,” he told reporters at an event for the Rotary Club this week.

Sen Rand Paul describes threat from man who he says claimed he would chop up the senator’s family w/ an axe. @RandPaul describes his thoughts w/ this happening months after being attacked in his yard & the baseball practice shooting. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/xx581BlFj7 — Chris Williams (@chriswnews) July 2, 2018

Paul also referenced the recent scare in a tweet on Monday thanking law enforcement for their work.

Thank you to the US Capitol Police for their arrest of the man who recently threatened to kill my family and me. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 2, 2018

“Thank you to the US Capitol Police for their arrest of the man who recently threatened to kill my family and me,” he wrote.

Citing the shooting at a congressional baseball practice game last year and an alleged attack by his neighbor, Paul said recent events have forced him to re-evaluate his travel.

“I’ve had a year where it’s becoming more and more aware that we have these real threats out there,” he said.

As a result, Paul explained that bodyguards now accompany him virtually everywhere.

“I can’t go anywhere without security,” he said. “I can’t even go to church without being worried about someone being there.”

Paul described his trials as a symptom of a much larger issue among increasingly divided Americans.

“The whole country needs to take a step back,” he said. “Look, I never had a cross word with Democrats. People need to not think our political differences have to end in violence.”

Paul filed a civil suit last week against his neighbor, Rene Boucher, who pleaded guilty to a felony charge related to tackling the senator as he worked in his yard last year.

Boucher received a 30-day jail sentence, which prosecutors recently filed a motion to appeal in favor of a longer term. He was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine, serve one year of supervised release and stay away from the Paul family.

