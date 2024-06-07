Share
Nearly Complete Skeleton Found, Identified as 20-Year-Old Who Went Missing Last Year

 By Jack Davis  June 7, 2024 at 12:20pm
Police in Georgia are trying to solve the macabre mystery of how the body of a local woman who went missing last year came to be found in Tennessee less than six months later as nothing but a skeleton.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, Maury-Ange Faith Martinez, 20, of Gwinnett County, Georgia, was reported missing on August 28, 2023, the department announced according to a May 31 Facebook post.

The department said she was last seen in rural Cobb County, where the trail ran cold.

However, it said that an analysis by the Hamilton County, Tennessee, Medical Examiner determined that bones bound Jan. 5 near Chattanooga are those of Martinez.

“We urge anyone who may have seen or had contact with Maury-Ange around the time of her disappearance or who may have any information related to her case to come forward,” Cobb County police said..

Martinez’s skeletal remains were found not far from a Volkswagen manufacturing plant in Chattanooga, a medical examiner’s report said, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Was Martinez murdered?

The bones were found not far from a roadway.

The medical examiners’ report said that other than bones, there was only a small amount of skin found when the body was discovered.

The report said that the skeleton did not show any damage that could have been caused by gunshots or blunt force trauma.

Although there was some damage to the bones, the report said that took place after Martinez died. Some bones from the hands, feet and head were missing when the skeleton was found.

No conclusions were drawn in the report about how Martinez died.

Anita Darling, Martinez’s mother, said she spoke to her daughter shortly before she went missing and had been en route to pick her up, according to WSB-FM.

“I was nine minutes out and she called me from a number I didn’t recognize and said that she knew this person and they were taking her back to where she needed to be,” Darling said. “Exactly 10 p.m. that night was the last time she read my text. Very strange”

“She loved fashion and color and photography, just making people feel good,” Darling said of her daughter. “I know that something happened to her. Her sisters deserve to know and I deserve to know. Step up and say something.”

Police said their focus is on learning who concealed Martinez’s death and that they have several persons of interest.

Darling said there was a sense of relief that she knew what happened to her daughter.

“She’s not, you know, having things done to her,” Darling said. “She’s not being tortured. So there was this strange relief of that.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
