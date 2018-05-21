Man Drugs Girlfriend To Force Miscarriage. Judge Responds with Mandatory Prison Sentence

A doctor was sentenced to three years in prison Friday for spiking his girlfriend’s drink with a pill that caused her to miscarry.

Sikander Imran, who formerly worked as a doctor at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C., caused his then-girlfriend, Brook Fiske, to miscarry after he’d unsuccessfully tried to persuade her to have an abortion.

“There was a gritty substance in there and when I looked at it, I could tell that it was a pill that had been ground up,” Brooke Fiske said according to The New York Daily News after the incident occurred in December 2017.

Fiske said she had been on-and-off dating Imran for three years and had traveled to meet up with him to discuss raising their son together, as she was 17 weeks pregnant, according to RochesterFirst.com.

“He didn’t want to have a baby so he tried to talk me into having an abortion … which I didn’t want to do,” Fiske told RochesterFirst.

Fiske traveled to visit Imran’s residence in Virginia to discuss their future together where she drank tea.

She later noticed a powdery substance in the drink’s dregs but didn’t think anything of it until she began having contractions.

She said that Imran began weeping as her contractions started, saying that he was a horrible person and admitting to giving her abortion-inducing drugs.

A few hours after Fiske began having contractions, she was taken to Virginia Hospital Center where she miscarried.

The hospital administered tests that showed Imran had given Fiske Misoprostol, an abortion inducing drug.

It takes 200 milligrams to induce labor and Imran gave Fiske 800 milligrams, according to the hospital’s nurse who evaluated Fiske.

Authorities arrested Imran and charged him with illegally causing an abortion to occur and premeditated killing of a fetus, after which he pleaded guilty to fetal homicide.

The incident left Brook feeling “betrayed and devastated,” The Washington Post reports.

Fetal homicide is punishable by 40 years in prison, but Fiske allegedly asked the judge to soften Imran’s sentence, The Washington Post reports.

“I think that when something tragic happens, it is really important to find a way to move forward and to use it for good,” Fiske said.

