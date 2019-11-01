'Man of God' NFL Star Surprises Kids Who Supported Him After League Fine

After he was fined by the NFL for wearing a “Man of God” headband during a Week 3 game, a group of schoolchildren made it clear they were supporting New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis.
On Friday, Davis returned the favor.
A bit of background: Davis, an outspoken Christian and Saints team captain, ran afoul of the league’s “personal messages” rule and was fined about $7,000.
But Davis decided to turn a stupid fine and the attention it got as a result into a good thing.
While the fine — and Davis’ subsequent appeal — was in the headlines, he encouraged people to buy “Man of God” and “Woman of God,” headbands, which cost $25 apiece.
Of course, Davis wasn’t going to keep the money — the proceeds are going to St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi.
And people bought them — they bought them in droves, in fact.
That’s where the students at St. Louis King of France School in New Orleans come into the mix. The students created their own “Child of God” headbands to support Davis, and the linebacker was deeply moved.
“So my agent just told me that I won my appeal and won’t have to pay the headband fine!!” Davis wrote on Instagram last month. “Then I see that St. Louis King France came together today to support the movement! Won’t he do it! Look at all these beautiful children of God!”
WOWWW look at this!! So my agent just told me that I won my appeal and won't have to pay the headband fine!! Then I see that St. Louis King France came together today to support the movement! Won’t he do it! Look at all these beautiful children of God! Always glory above so I’m taking every penny of that original $7,017 fine and donating it to @stdomhospital anyways. So far, we’ve raised over $30,000 for them from the headbands!! That means yall helped me turn a $7,000 negative into an almost $40,000 positive benefiting people who truly need it!!! Do y’all see how that worked?? Let’s gooooo. That’s crazy! Ya’ll are a part of this journey too!! I can’t thank ya’ll enough either. We on a mission over here obstacles are meant to be conquered!! I’m truly blessed as anybody. We’re restocked on the site with more #ManOfGod and #WomanOfGod color options and have added #ChildOfGod. If you haven’t purchased yours yet or didn't get the color you wanted, donations will continue to go to @stdomhospital so now is the time to stock up! Thank you, thank you, thank you!! #ManOfGod #WomanOfGod #ChildOfGod #WhoDat #TheSaintsAreTheBestTeam Get your headband at: bit.ly/56manofgod (link in bio)
Davis told reporters he was trying to “figure out a way to show my gratitude toward that school and those kids.”
Demario Davis, while wearing his “Man of God” headband, said the “Child of God” headbands that the kids at St. Louis King of France Catholic School wore on Tuesday were “the cutest thing.”
The #Saints linebacker adds that he is working on something special for them. pic.twitter.com/BLRWWkMzxD
— Amie Just (@Amie_Just) October 9, 2019
Davis appears to have found a way.
On Monday, he surprised the students with a pizza party and more “Child of God” headbands, The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reported.
“Beyond blessed to have been able to surprise the students at St. Louis King of France on Monday!” Davis wrote Friday on Instagram.
Beyond blessed to have been able to surprise the students at St. Louis King of France on Monday! They were early supporters of the #ManOfGod headbands and I had to show my gratitude, by bringing them #ChildOfGod headbands and throwing them a pizza party! I’m encouraged by their child-like faith and boldness in being children of God. They inspire me to keep fighting the good fight!!
“They were early supporters of the #ManOfGod headbands and I had to show my gratitude, by bringing them #ChildOfGod headbands and throwing them a pizza party! I’m encouraged by their child-like faith and boldness in being children of God. They inspire me to keep fighting the good fight!!”
In an interview last month with Fox Nation, Davis further expressed his appreciation toward the children.
“To see the kids make the paper headbands was just unbelievable,” he said (three-minute mark in video). “If you’re reaching the kids, you know it’s real because kids — they’re not thinking based on politics or anything like that, they’re just thinking with what they feel.”
As for the “Man of God” and “Woman of God” headbands?
With headband sales plus the matching donor we’ve now raised over $200,000 so far for @stdomhospital!!!!! Wow… from -$7,000 to $200,000+ only God can do that!! I think we can make it even more though. Keep sharing the message and let’s see where we can get this! First home game with the headbands is tomorrow now I’m even more hype to see everybody in em! Use the hashtags and tag me so I can see and I’ll see some of ya’ll at the game tomorrow! #ManOfGod #WomanOfGod #ChildOfGod Get yours: bit.ly/56manofgod (the link in my bio)
According to Davis, more than $200,000 has been raised for the hospital thus far.
“Wow… from -$7,000 to $200,000+ only God can do that!!” he wrote on Instagram.
