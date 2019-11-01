SECTIONS
'Man of God' NFL Star Surprises Kids Who Supported Him After League Fine

Demario Davis of the New Orleans Saints is in action against the Arizona Cardinals at the Mercedes Benz Superdome.Sean Gardner / Getty ImagesDemario Davis of the New Orleans Saints is in action against the Arizona Cardinals at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on Oct. 27, 2019. (Sean Gardner / Getty Images)

By Joe Setyon
Published November 1, 2019 at 2:06pm
After he was fined by the NFL for wearing a “Man of God” headband during a Week 3 game, a group of schoolchildren made it clear they were supporting New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis.

On Friday, Davis returned the favor.

A bit of background: Davis, an outspoken Christian and Saints team captain, ran afoul of the league’s “personal messages” rule and was fined about $7,000.

But Davis decided to turn a stupid fine and the attention it got as a result into a good thing.

While the fine — and Davis’ subsequent appeal — was in the headlines, he encouraged people to buy “Man of God” and “Woman of God,” headbands, which cost $25 apiece.

Of course, Davis wasn’t going to keep the money — the proceeds are going to St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi.

And people bought them — they bought them in droves, in fact.

That’s where the students at St. Louis King of France School in New Orleans come into the mix. The students created their own “Child of God” headbands to support Davis, and the linebacker was deeply moved.

“So my agent just told me that I won my appeal and won’t have to pay the headband fine!!” Davis wrote on Instagram last month. “Then I see that St. Louis King France came together today to support the movement! Won’t he do it! Look at all these beautiful children of God!”

View this post on Instagram

WOWWW look at this!! So my agent just told me that I won my appeal and won't have to pay the headband fine!! Then I see that St. Louis King France came together today to support the movement! Won’t he do it! Look at all these beautiful children of God! Always glory above so I’m taking every penny of that original $7,017 fine and donating it to @stdomhospital anyways. So far, we’ve raised over $30,000 for them from the headbands!! That means yall helped me turn a $7,000 negative into an almost $40,000 positive benefiting people who truly need it!!! Do y’all see how that worked?? Let’s gooooo. That’s crazy! Ya’ll are a part of this journey too!! I can’t thank ya’ll enough either. We on a mission over here obstacles are meant to be conquered!! I’m truly blessed as anybody. We’re restocked on the site with more #ManOfGod and #WomanOfGod color options and have added #ChildOfGod. If you haven’t purchased yours yet or didn't get the color you wanted, donations will continue to go to @stdomhospital so now is the time to stock up! Thank you, thank you, thank you!! #ManOfGod #WomanOfGod #ChildOfGod #WhoDat #TheSaintsAreTheBestTeam Get your headband at: bit.ly/56manofgod (link in bio)

A post shared by Demario Davis #56 (@d56davis) on

 

Davis told reporters he was trying to “figure out a way to show my gratitude toward that school and those kids.”

Davis appears to have found a way.

On Monday, he surprised the students with a pizza party and more “Child of God” headbands, The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reported.

“Beyond blessed to have been able to surprise the students at St. Louis King of France on Monday!” Davis wrote Friday on Instagram.

“They were early supporters of the #ManOfGod headbands and I had to show my gratitude, by bringing them #ChildOfGod headbands and throwing them a pizza party! I’m encouraged by their child-like faith and boldness in being children of God. They inspire me to keep fighting the good fight!!”

Do you think Davis is a good role model?

In an interview last month with Fox Nation, Davis further expressed his appreciation toward the children.

“To see the kids make the paper headbands was just unbelievable,” he said (three-minute mark in video). “If you’re reaching the kids, you know it’s real because kids — they’re not thinking based on politics or anything like that, they’re just thinking with what they feel.”

As for the “Man of God” and “Woman of God” headbands?

According to Davis, more than $200,000 has been raised for the hospital thus far.

“Wow… from -$7,000 to $200,000+ only God can do that!!” he wrote on Instagram.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







