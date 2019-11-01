'Man of God' NFL Star Surprises Kids Who Supported Him After League Fine

After he was fined by the NFL for wearing a “Man of God” headband during a Week 3 game, a group of schoolchildren made it clear they were supporting New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis.

On Friday, Davis returned the favor.

A bit of background: Davis, an outspoken Christian and Saints team captain, ran afoul of the league’s “personal messages” rule and was fined about $7,000.

But Davis decided to turn a stupid fine and the attention it got as a result into a good thing.

While the fine — and Davis’ subsequent appeal — was in the headlines, he encouraged people to buy “Man of God” and “Woman of God,” headbands, which cost $25 apiece.

Of course, Davis wasn’t going to keep the money — the proceeds are going to St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi.

And people bought them — they bought them in droves, in fact.

That’s where the students at St. Louis King of France School in New Orleans come into the mix. The students created their own “Child of God” headbands to support Davis, and the linebacker was deeply moved.

“So my agent just told me that I won my appeal and won’t have to pay the headband fine!!” Davis wrote on Instagram last month. “Then I see that St. Louis King France came together today to support the movement! Won’t he do it! Look at all these beautiful children of God!”

Davis told reporters he was trying to “figure out a way to show my gratitude toward that school and those kids.”

Demario Davis, while wearing his “Man of God” headband, said the “Child of God” headbands that the kids at St. Louis King of France Catholic School wore on Tuesday were “the cutest thing.” The #Saints linebacker adds that he is working on something special for them. pic.twitter.com/BLRWWkMzxD — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) October 9, 2019

Davis appears to have found a way.

On Monday, he surprised the students with a pizza party and more “Child of God” headbands, The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reported.

“Beyond blessed to have been able to surprise the students at St. Louis King of France on Monday!” Davis wrote Friday on Instagram.

“They were early supporters of the #ManOfGod headbands and I had to show my gratitude, by bringing them #ChildOfGod headbands and throwing them a pizza party! I’m encouraged by their child-like faith and boldness in being children of God. They inspire me to keep fighting the good fight!!”

In an interview last month with Fox Nation, Davis further expressed his appreciation toward the children.

“To see the kids make the paper headbands was just unbelievable,” he said (three-minute mark in video). “If you’re reaching the kids, you know it’s real because kids — they’re not thinking based on politics or anything like that, they’re just thinking with what they feel.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com



As for the “Man of God” and “Woman of God” headbands?

According to Davis, more than $200,000 has been raised for the hospital thus far.

“Wow… from -$7,000 to $200,000+ only God can do that!!” he wrote on Instagram.

