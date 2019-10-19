NFL Player's 'Man of God' Headband Sales Surge, and He's Donating All of It

Last month, the National Football League wanted to send the “Man of God” headband worn by New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis to the sidelines.

Not only did the league fail in its attempt to fine Davis for his declaration of faith, but the headband has become a sensation resulting in $120,000 being raised for a Mississippi hospital.

“This is amazing, it just shows you the power of God,” Davis said this week during an appearance on the Fox Nation show “Laura and Raymond,” according to Fox News.

“You know, I would have never thought this whole movement would have happened — and it’s not just here in New Orleans. It’s been national,” he said.

The fuss began when Davis wore his “Man of God” headband under his helmet during a Week 3 game against the Seattle Seahawks. The NFL ruled it a uniform infraction and wanted to fine Davis $7,000.

TRENDING: After Running Fake Footage of Turkey Attacking Kurds, ABC Makes Fake Trump Quote Go Viral

Davis felt an internal conflict after the NFL objected to the headband.

“Should I continue to wear it because of the messaging or would I follow the rule? Which would bring ultimate glory to God?” he said. In the end, the NFL backed down.

“If God can get glory from it, I think He can get glory from it whether I personally wear the headband or don’t wear the headband. God’s always gonna be in control of the whole situation. We’re still all good.” – Demario Davis https://t.co/VPZz51CoSz — MoodyRadio Cleveland (@MoodyRadioCLE) October 15, 2019

While Davis was battling the NFL and appealing the fine, he decided that he would go on the offensive, selling headbands proclaiming “Man of God” and “Woman of God.”

The catch? All the money from the $25 headbands would go to St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi.

To date, more than $60,000 has been raised through headband sales, which has been matched through a separate grant, bringing more than $120,000 to the hospital.

“That’s a huge win,” Davis said earlier this month, according to ESPN.

“We’ve been able to turn it into a positive and use it to raise funds for a hospital that’s trying to rebuild this emergency room. And just to have the support of the community — and pretty much nationwide — it’s been amazing,” he said.

RELATED: Saints Captain Wins Appeal Against Fine for 'Man of God' Headband, Gives the Money to Charity Instead

“And then on top of that, being blessed to win the appeal and be able to take those funds that I was already counting as a loss and further contribute to the cause, it’s just a major blessing. And I don’t take it for granted.”

Davis has gained a lot of praise on social media.

This is how a Man of God lives out his faith. The NFL fined Demario $7,000 for wearing it, then cancelled the fine as righteous outrage swamped the NFL with complaints. Then Demario donated the fine amount to a children’s hospital. God bless him! https://t.co/zyGV5sBFcF — Jim Patterson (@JimPatterson559) October 13, 2019

The linebacker has also shared his appreciation for all the people who have supported him.

Demario Davis, while wearing his “Man of God” headband, said the “Child of God” headbands that the kids at St. Louis King of France Catholic School wore on Tuesday were “the cutest thing.” The #Saints linebacker adds that he is working on something special for them. pic.twitter.com/BLRWWkMzxD — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) October 9, 2019

Davis used his Instagram account to salute the children who made “Child of God” headbands.

“WOWWW look at this!! So my agent just told me that I won my appeal and won’t have to pay the headband fine!! Then I see that St. Louis King France came together today to support the movement! Won’t he do it! Look at all these beautiful children of God!” he posted.

“Always glory above so I’m taking every penny of that original $7,017 fine and donating it to @stdomhospital anyways. So far, we’ve raised over $30,000 for them from the headbands!!”

“That means yall helped me turn a $7,000 negative into an almost $40,000 positive benefiting people who truly need it!!! Do y’all see how that worked?? Let’s gooooo. That’s crazy! Ya’ll are a part of this journey too!! I can’t thank ya’ll enough either. We on a mission over here obstacles are meant to be conquered!! I’m truly blessed as anybody,” he wrote.

Davis told Fox Nation his goal is to “glorify God” in all that he does.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.