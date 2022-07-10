A Texas man who threatened Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is at large after first being released on bail and then not showing up for court.

Police are now looking for Isaac A. Nformangum, 22, of Richmond, Texas, after he did not show up for a court hearing on Friday, according to WNYW-TV.

Nformangum is accused of making the threat during a June 26 call to Cruz’s office,

According to WNYW, the Harris County, Texas, District Attorney’s Office released a transcript of the call, in which Nformangum used Cruz’s legal name, Rafael Eduardo Cruz:

“Hello and good afternoon, Senator Rafael. This is one of the many Afro-American constituents of whom you are representative of here in Texas, as you currently serve from the Senate. I have just read the, uh, Texas Republican Party’s platform for this current 2022 year, uh, wherein it is apparent that your many colleagues intend, intend to have the voting right acts repealed and not reauthorized?” Nformangum said.

At its state party convention in June, the Republican Party of Texas called for the repeal of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Texas man Isaac Nformangum accused of threatening to kill @tedcruz , other GOPers at large https://t.co/zesMw6yuGE via @nypost — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) July 10, 2022

At this point, the call veered away from being a standard constituent communication.

“ Every last one of your Republican colleagues to have signed off on that platform is to be found, and is to be found and killed, be it by a bullet to the face or by the smashing of a brick in your skull,” he said, according to WNYW.

Hate flowed as Nformangum threatened multiple people.

“It is a civic duty of every American citizen or resident to see to it that every last one of your colleagues is to be killed. Killed. Be it by finding you in a public space or by trailing you to your very, by your very public homes. The addresses of which are public knowledge. You and every one of your colleagues is to be shot dead. Found and killed,” he said, according to WNYW.

Nformangum was charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony.

On July 3, he was released on personal recognizance. However, after he failed to show up in court Friday, a warrant is out for his arrest.

Cruz was previously threatened in April by Erik Kikkert of Washington state, according to the New York Post.

The June 24 Supreme Court decision overturning the Roe v. Wade ruling has triggered an outpouring of violent political rhetoric.

Last month a Texas man was charged with making a terrorist threat against the court on Twitter.

“I’m finna kill everyone in the SUPREME COURT with my ak47,” read the tweet, which has been deleted, according to CBS.

Fox News identified the man as Mikeal Archambault, 20, of the Colony, Texas, who is currently free on $25,000 bail.

