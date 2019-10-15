Man Shows Up at Police Station with Body in His Car, Confesses to 4 Murders

A California man on Monday walked into a police station and confessed that he had killed four people, including the one he brought with him to the station.

The other three were found in an apartment in Roseville, California, which is about 200 miles south of Mount Shasta in northern California, where the man surrendered.

The Mount Shasta Police Department alerted the community to the news via its Facebook page.

“At 12:11 p.m. today, October 14, 2019 Mt. Shasta Police Department had a male subject walk into the lobby and report that he had committed a homicide in Roseville, Ca. The adult male claimed to have murdered individuals at his residence in Roseville,” the police department wrote in a post.

“One of the possible victims was inside his vehicle at the Mt. Shasta Police Department and other victims were at an apartment in Roseville.

“MSPD Officers confirmed the deceased person in the vehicle and detained the suspect. Roseville PD was notified, and they dispatched officers to an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Junction Blvd. in Roseville and confirmed, three additional victims were found deceased at the scene,” the post said.

Sgt. Robert Gibson of the Mount Shasta police described the man as calm and “matter of fact,” The New York Times reported.

“He just came in and told our dispatcher that I want to confess to a murder, and then just gave it up. I have never had someone come in with a body and turn themselves in here. This was unusual for us,” he said.

The man “said nothing as to why or what brought this on,” Gibson said.

Although no identities have been revealed, Mount Shasta police said, “At this time, we believe the suspect and victims are known to each other.”

Police also sought to curb fears.

“The sole suspect involved in this incident is in custody and we do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community,” the Facebook post read.

Roseville Police Capt. Josh Simon said the two departments are working together, KOVR reported.

“There is this distance between the two jurisdictions, the detectives work at the scene here and the detectives up at the scene in Mount Shasta are really trying to backtrack and figure out…are additional crimes,” Simon said.

“I think the most important thing to note is that we don’t have any information that leads us to believe that this is some random act.”

Residents of the Roseville apartment complex where three bodies were found had a hard time believing the tale.

“Yeah that’s absolutely insane,” Eric McDermid told KOVR. “It’s starting to give me a panic attack now”

