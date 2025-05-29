Share
Man Stunned to Find 'Miracle Bible' That Shouldn't Have Been There in Tornado Wreckage

 By Ole Braatelien  May 29, 2025 at 3:39pm
Following the May 16 tornado that destroyed London, Kentucky, a man discovered a “Miracle Bible” amid the rubble of his neighborhood.

A Christian relief organization, Samaritan’s Purse, shared the story on social media Tuesday.

Samaritan’s Purse had been helping with the cleanup when a man named Jerry approached the program manager with a Bible in his hands.

Jerry said he had just discovered the book in the rubble and pointed to a name written on the cover.

The Bible belonged to Jerry’s former neighbor, who had moved away 15 years ago.

Jerry decided to drive it over to his old neighbor, whose current home, which was miles away, had also been destroyed by the tornado.

Samaritan’s Purse volunteers were on-scene at that location, too.

When Jerry’s neighbor saw the Bible, he was taken aback.

“The homeowner saw it as a divine sign — and, surrounded by an old friend, caring volunteers, and a miracle Bible, he rededicated his life to Jesus Christ,” the post by Samaritan’s Purse read.

“Thank you to everyone who prayed over these demolition sites. Your prayers were felt — and we witnessed the Kingdom of God rising even as homes came down.

“Thank you, Jesus, for Jerry, for his heart for his neighbor, and for our new brother in Christ,” the statement read.

At least 19 people were killed after the EF-4 tornado swept through the town.

The tornado reached peak wind speeds of 170 miles per hour, according to WHAS-TV in Kentucky.

“By the time it lifted, just a few minutes before midnight, the tornado had carved out a damage path of just shy of 60 miles over the course of three counties,” the National Weather Service said.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

