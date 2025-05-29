Man Stunned to Find 'Miracle Bible' That Shouldn't Have Been There in Tornado Wreckage

Following the May 16 tornado that destroyed London, Kentucky, a man discovered a “Miracle Bible” amid the rubble of his neighborhood.

A Christian relief organization, Samaritan’s Purse, shared the story on social media Tuesday.

Samaritan’s Purse had been helping with the cleanup when a man named Jerry approached the program manager with a Bible in his hands.

Jerry said he had just discovered the book in the rubble and pointed to a name written on the cover.

The Miracle Bible of London, Kentucky ⛪🌪️ At the very first home demolition site in Kentucky, Jerry—the homeowner—approached the Samaritan’s Purse Program Manager, holding a Bible he had just found buried in the rubble. He pointed to the name inscribed on the cover. It… pic.twitter.com/RS3l9czgbh — Samaritan’s Purse (@SamaritansPurse) May 28, 2025

The Bible belonged to Jerry’s former neighbor, who had moved away 15 years ago.

Jerry decided to drive it over to his old neighbor, whose current home, which was miles away, had also been destroyed by the tornado.

Samaritan’s Purse volunteers were on-scene at that location, too.

When Jerry’s neighbor saw the Bible, he was taken aback.

“The homeowner saw it as a divine sign — and, surrounded by an old friend, caring volunteers, and a miracle Bible, he rededicated his life to Jesus Christ,” the post by Samaritan’s Purse read.

Our @SamaritansPurse teams are on the ground in London, Kentucky helping families devastated by a deadly tornado to begin to pick up the pieces. Watch this miraculous story of survival and hope… pic.twitter.com/ISSGQYeMuX — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) May 23, 2025

“Thank you to everyone who prayed over these demolition sites. Your prayers were felt — and we witnessed the Kingdom of God rising even as homes came down.

“Thank you, Jesus, for Jerry, for his heart for his neighbor, and for our new brother in Christ,” the statement read.

“It sounded like 10 freight trains coming all at once.” Residents in London, Kentucky, describe what it was like as a deadly tornado tore through their community on Friday. pic.twitter.com/yH2k0YfnWE — AccuWeather (@accuweather) May 20, 2025

At least 19 people were killed after the EF-4 tornado swept through the town.

The tornado reached peak wind speeds of 170 miles per hour, according to WHAS-TV in Kentucky.

“By the time it lifted, just a few minutes before midnight, the tornado had carved out a damage path of just shy of 60 miles over the course of three counties,” the National Weather Service said.

