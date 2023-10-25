Man Tries to Rob Gun Store with Hammer, Finds Out Quick How Dumb an Idea That Was

Never underestimate the stupidity of criminals.

On the other hand, also do not underestimate what a good guy with a gun can do when confronted by the stupidity of criminals.

In California, a man allegedly attempted to rob a gun store on Sunday afternoon — with a hammer, according to WPIX-TV.

Needless to say, the gun store owner was able to access superior firepower to protect himself and the five customers in the store from any criminal violence.

The incident occurred in Livermore, a city in the San Francisco Bay area of California.

The Livermore Police Department described the incident in a social media post on X.

On Sunday, October 22, 2023, around 2:30 p.m. Livermore Police responded to a report of a robbery at East Bay Firearms (4049 First Street). When police arrived, they found a 28-year-old man from Redwood City suffering from a gunshot wound. Police and paramedics performed… pic.twitter.com/Nm6OqEa1vt — Livermore PD (@LivermorePolice) October 23, 2023

The Monday post said the suspect entered East Bay Firearms looking suspicious because he was covered up in a hooded sweatshirt, a mask, and gloves.

Even near San Francisco, it seems the latest COVID scare didn’t provide cover for the unusual outfit.

“According to witness statements, he then attempted to rob the gun store by taking a firearm while armed with a hammer. The gun store owner fired two rounds fatally wounding the man,” the statement said.

Police and paramedics were not able to revive the wounded man.

No one else was reported as injured.

“At this stage in the investigation, it appears that this was a case of self-defense,” Livemore police said, according to WPIX, and the gun store owner is not facing any charges.

As the Biden administration’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been caught suppressing news about good guys with a gun, the only reason this story got attention was the novelty of the alleged criminal using a hammer as a threat in a shop full of serious weaponry.

The identity of the 28-year-old Redwood City resident who was shot has not been released.

KPIX spoke to an attorney regarding the attempted robbery and self-defense in the East Bay Firearms shooting.

The fact that the target was a gun store makes the self-defense argument more plausible, the lawyer said.

“What makes this issue confusing is it’s a gun store. So, if you owned a watch shop and someone came in to steal a watch with a hammer, well then all they have is a hammer. And the watches are not weapons, but here, this person could be arming themselves even further,” the attorney told the station.

The store owner had “every right” to defend himself, the lawyer said.

“He’s in his own shop. He has every right to protect himself from being murdered,” the lawyer said. “And if a person comes in and accesses firearms, anyone working in that store — anyone in that store — has a right to protect themselves from being shot.”

It is unfortunate that a man died because of a poor decision. Still, the situation reinforces the importance of the Second Amendment. The gun store owner, his customers, all of us, have a constitutional right to bear arms to protect ourselves.

It also provided a powerful lesson of what happens when you bring a hammer to a gun fight.

And how stupid that is.

